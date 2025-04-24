Meridian Bioscience Introduces New Enzyme Stabilization Services for Molecular Diagnostics

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Science division of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of diagnostics and life science raw materials, today announced the expansion of its contract services, enabling assay developers working with qPCR, isothermal amplification, or next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies to achieve enhanced assay stability, lower limits of detection (LOD), and improved cost efficiencies through Meridian's advanced enzyme stabilization technologies.

With decades of enzyme development expertise, Meridian provides end-to-end reagent customization to support a broad range of molecular chemistries. Now, with expanded capabilities, the company empowers assay developers to seamlessly transition from traditional wet chemistry to ambient temperature-stable assay formats—without compromising performance.

Meridian's innovative stabilization solutions, including lyophilization (freeze-drying) and air-drying, are ideal for applications in infectious disease and oncology. These formats offer a range of advantages: improved enzyme stability, extended shelf life, elimination of cold-chain logistics, and reduced manufacturing complexity and costs.

In addition to operational efficiencies, ambient temperature-stable formats simplify assay workflows by removing the need to thaw and aliquot reagents—enabling faster implementation and greater ease of use.

The Power of Ambient Temperature-Stable Assays for qPCR, Isothermal Amplification, and NGS

Whether optimizing existing assays or developing new lyophilized, air-dryable, or liquid-stable formats, Meridian delivers tailored solutions that meet or exceed the evolving demands of the diagnostics industry. Leveraging proprietary glycerol-free enzyme technology and specialized buffer formulations, Meridian provides assay developers with unmatched flexibility, reliability, and performance.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced Stability & Shelf Life: Meridian's expertise extends reagent stability, ensuring consistent performance even under challenging storage and transport conditions. This eliminates the reliance on cold storage, simplifying global distribution.

Meridian's comprehensive service model supports assay developers throughout every stage of the transition to ambient temperature-stable formats. Services include:

Direct Access to Enzymology and Enzyme Stabilization Expertise: Collaborate with Meridian's scientists to optimize assay protocols, overcome technical challenges, and accelerate product development.

Collaborate with Meridian's scientists to optimize assay protocols, overcome technical challenges, and accelerate product development. Custom Formulation & Process Development: Meridian tailors reagent formulations to ensure optimal performance post-stabilization, accommodating unique assay requirements for qPCR, isothermal amplification, and NGS.

Meridian tailors reagent formulations to ensure optimal performance post-stabilization, accommodating unique assay requirements for qPCR, isothermal amplification, and NGS. Scalable Manufacturing & Supply Chain Support: Meridian's vertically integrated supply chain provides access to high-quality enzymes, buffers, and dNTPs, consolidating reagent sourcing and reducing reliance on multiple vendors.

Driving Innovation in qPCR, Isothermal Amplification, and NGS Assays

"We have seen a growing demand for reliable, ambient-temperature stable molecular assays," said Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., President - Life Science, Meridian Bioscience. "With our deep expertise in enzyme stabilization technologies, we enable assay developers to enhance stability, improve assay sensitivity, and reduce costs – all while maintaining high performance. Our customized services provide a seamless transition from wet chemistry to ambient temperature stable formats, unlocking new possibilities for molecular diagnostics."

Meridian's services are ideal for diagnostic assay manufacturers, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical companies developing companion diagnostics (CDx).

To learn more about Meridian's stabilization services, visit www.meridianbioscience.com/stabilizationservices

