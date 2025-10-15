Meridian Bioscience Appoints New CEO and Executive Team to Accelerate Global Growth

New CEO, CFO, and EVP of Life Science named to drive strategic execution across Diagnostics and Life Science.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced executive appointments aimed at strengthening global operations and accelerating strategic growth across Diagnostics and Life Science.

Andy Kitzmiller Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer





Andy Kitzmiller has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Since joining Meridian in 2022, Kitzmiller has served as Chief Financial Officer and, most recently, as Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer. During this time, he has played a central role in shaping and executing Meridian's Vision for Value Creation. This multi-year strategy guides the company's focus on customer experience, operational excellence, innovation, and long-term value growth.

"Andy's leadership, financial discipline, and collaborative approach have been pivotal in driving Meridian's performance and integration across our Diagnostics and Life Science businesses," said Dr. Young-Shik Cho, Founder and Chairman of SD Biosensor, Meridian's majority shareholder. "He is the right leader to guide Meridian into its next chapter, advancing our innovation vision, deepening our global partnerships, and delivering sustainable growth," added Tom Kichler, Chairman of the Board.

Before joining Meridian, Kitzmiller held senior finance leadership roles at Hillenbrand, Inc. and Milacron. Additionally, he spent five years at GE Aviation (now GE Aerospace) and ten years at Deloitte & Touche LLP. Andy's leadership has always focused on operational alignment, cross-functional collaboration, and value creation.

Harald Ottenhoff Appointed Executive Vice President, Life Science





Harald Ottenhoff, PhD, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Life Science, succeeding Dr. Lourdes Weltzien, who retired in August 2025 after almost two decades of leadership at Meridian.

Dr. Ottenhoff brings more than 20 years of experience in the global life sciences industry, having held leadership positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Life Technologies, before joining Meridian in 2015. Over his tenure, he has led operations, commercial strategy, and global manufacturing within the Life Science division, with a strong focus on driving growth, innovation, and supply chain resilience.

"Harald's deep scientific background and proven leadership make him uniquely positioned to lead our Life Science division into its next era of innovation and customer partnership," said Kichler. "We also thank Dr. Weltzien for her many years of outstanding service and leadership, which laid the foundation for continued success."

Julie Smith Appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





Julie Smith has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Smith, a nearly 22-year Meridian veteran, has played a pivotal role in the company's financial stewardship and operational success. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer, she has also held various other roles, providing financial leadership across both business units and corporate functions.

Since joining Meridian in 2004, Smith has been instrumental in advancing the company's financial infrastructure, governance, and internal controls. She led Meridian's global finance and accounting teams through key transformations and acquisitions, while strengthening financial reporting, compliance, and strategic planning processes.

"Julie has been a trusted leader and financial strategist for more than two decades," said Kitzmiller. "Her deep institutional knowledge, operational insight, and commitment to Meridian's mission will continue to strengthen our financial foundation and support our strategic goals."

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.



Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that provide answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity, redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

