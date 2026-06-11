Merck Animal Health to Acquire TARGAN

TARGAN’s innovative high-speed biodevice technology, including its gender identification product WingScan™, delivers enhanced poultry performance

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TARGAN, a privately held innovator in developing and commercializing biodevice solutions to improve performance outcomes for the poultry industry, for an undisclosed purchase price. Merck Animal Health has invested in TARGAN since 2017 and has been one of the company’s largest shareholders.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to approvals from applicable regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions.

“The acquisition of TARGAN’s best-in-class biodevice technology for use in commercial hatcheries complements and accelerates our growing biopharmaceutical presence in poultry and increases our ability to deliver significant customer value globally,” said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health. “Additionally, TARGAN brings device development capabilities that will further strengthen our ability to provide animal health solutions across species. This transaction, coupled with our commercial and scientific expertise, is another example of how we deliver meaningful innovation to our customers while creating new opportunities for the future.”

Upon closing, the acquisition is expected to broaden Merck Animal Health’s portfolio in commercial poultry operations with WingScan™, an automated solution that uses vision technology to identify and sort chicks by gender, processing up to 160,000 chicks per hour. The technology, which can scale to any size hatchery operation, captures high-resolution images of each chick’s feathers and analyzes them in real-time using advanced engineering capabilities and proprietary algorithms.

This acquisition also brings the capability for a high-speed precision ocular spray technology, which administers respiratory and coccidiosis vaccines, among others, to day-old chicks. Additionally, TARGAN has the potential to develop additional biodevices within poultry and other livestock species, which may shape the next frontier in the animal health industry.

TARGAN Founder and CEO Ramin Karimpour said, “Merck Animal Health has been a foundational partner of TARGAN since our inception through its belief and commitment to scientific excellence and a common goal of bringing technological innovation to the livestock industry. Through this proposed acquisition, TARGAN will be able to access resources and infrastructure of Merck Animal Health, which will be critical in deploying TARGAN’s innovative biodevice technology along with their broad portfolio of poultry vaccines for customers. Many colleagues over the years have made valuable contributions to the growth of our business, including our employees, venture capital investors and debt finance providers.”

About TARGAN

TARGAN is an innovative animal AgTech systems company focused on transforming animal protein production industries worldwide. Founded in 2015 and based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company's mission is to provide affordable, individualized technologies that will improve speed, accuracy and animal welfare. For more information, visit TARGAN.com.

About Merck Animal Health

Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is a global animal health business committed to The Science of Healthier Animals™. For more than 130 years, we have pioneered groundbreaking science. Today, we are driven by continuous innovation to develop breakthrough medicines, vaccines and technology. Rooted in direct experience on the farm and in the clinic, we work hand in hand with our customers every step of the way. Our singular focus is to empower those who care for animals, helping them manage their vital responsibility with confidence. Because when it comes to animal health, no one sees it like we do. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

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