Mendaera Appoints Medical Robotics Leader Eric Davidson as Chief Commercial Officer

Pivotal commercial team hires further Mendaera’s readiness for commercialization

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mendaera Inc., a healthcare technology company creating a first-of-its-kind handheld robotic platform to revolutionize the delivery of prevalent interventional procedures, today announced the appointment of Eric Davidson as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Davidson will lead commercialization efforts as the company prepares for market entry with its novel robotic technologies.





Davidson joins Mendaera with more than two decades of leadership in medical robotics and disruptive healthcare technologies. During nine years at Intuitive Surgical, Davidson held key leadership roles in marketing and product strategy, contributing to the evolution and global success of the da Vinci Surgical System. Following Intuitive, Davidson served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Auris Health and played an important role in its acquisition for up to $5.8 billion by Johnson and Johnson (J&J). Post-acquisition, Eric helped integrate the Auris robotic technology into J&J MedTech and later served as President of its Flexible Robotics division, leading more than 500 employees and managing the P&L.

Most recently, Davidson served as President and COO of Eko Health, a company at the forefront of AI-powered digital health innovation. At Eko, he advanced disruptive technologies aimed at bringing transformative solutions to detecting cardiovascular disease. Earlier in his career, Davidson gained foundational experience in sales and marketing at Stryker. Davidson’s career arc provides him with a unique perspective and a comprehensive understanding of building and implementing commercial operations at disruptive medical technology companies from the ground up.

As CCO for Mendaera, Davidson will lead marketing, communications, sales, and training functions, driving the company’s go-to-market strategy to ensure the successful commercialization of Mendaera’s robotic platform and its global adoption across healthcare specialties and service lines.

“We are excited to welcome Eric Davidson to the Mendaera leadership team,” said Josh DeFonzo, CEO and co-founder of Mendaera. “Eric’s proven ability to lead and grow high-performing teams, coupled with his deep expertise driving growth of disruptive technologies, will be instrumental as we pioneer a new category in healthcare robotics and prepare for significant market impact.”

“I am thrilled to join Mendaera and its impressive team at this transformative time for the company and in healthcare,” said Davidson. “Mendaera’s robotic technology will arrive as healthcare systems face worsening labor challenges and seek solutions that can support providers and enhance access to care. I look forward to helping build a world-class organization that can deliver these crucial solutions to healthcare providers and patients.”

Davidson joins a growing commercial team including JT Martinez, VP, Operations and Customer Success. Martinez has a deep background in medical robotics and previously led Support Services for Auris Health and then for J&J’s Robotics & Digital Surgery Division (after it acquired Auris Health). Martinez later became VP, Global Customer Success for J&J’s Ethicon Division. Prior to J&J, Martinez spent nine years at Intuitive Surgical, where he led the Global Customer Care team.

Building upon additional recent growth milestones including close of its $73M Series B financing, partnership with ultrasound company EchoNous, and acquisition of Avail telepresence technology, these key leadership additions further position Mendaera to transform patient care with cutting-edge robotic solutions.

About Mendaera

Mendaera’s vision is to digitize clinical judgment and technical expertise to improve access to care and optimize its delivery. Its platform in development combines robotics, real-time imaging, artificial intelligence, and connectivity, to enable intervention at scale. Based in Silicon Valley, Mendaera is backed by leading investors including Threshold, Lux Capital, Founders Fund, Operator Partners, and PFM Health Sciences. Mendaera’s robotic system has not been cleared by the FDA and is not for sale. Mendaera.com

