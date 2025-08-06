SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medtronic to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026

August 6, 2025 | 
2 min read

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on Friday, July 25, 2025,

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2026 second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, February 17, 2026, and Wednesday, May 20, 2026, respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-first-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2026-302522537.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
©Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.
Earnings
Trial Failure of Vertex’s Next-Gen Pain Drug Mars Strong Q2 Earnings
August 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Biontech SE headquarters with company flags, German biotechnology company, BioNTech Manufacturing, development and production active immunotherapeutic agents in Mainz, Germany - September 7, 2024
Earnings
BioNTech Commits to Infectious Diseases Amid Questions Over Vaccine Demand
August 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Earnings
Regulatory Roadblocks Blemish Regeneron’s Otherwise Strong Q2
August 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel
Earnings
Moderna’s Bancel Nay on M&A, Yay on R&D Partnerships
August 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong