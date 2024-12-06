SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2025

December 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

GALWAY, Ireland, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Thursday, December 5, 2024, approved the company’s cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0.70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2024.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-cash-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2025-302324330.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Manufacturing
Novo Continues Manufacturing Spending Spree With $400M Denmark Expansion, $200M Plant Purchase
December 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand. In search of profit. Concept of business, economy, financial growth, promotion, following
Earnings
Bluebird Faces Cash Gap With Breakeven Point in Sight
November 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative process. Pop art collage. Female hand typing on retro typewriter isolated over white background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Bright colors. Copy space for ad, text
Editorial
Pharma’s Q3 Was a Rollercoaster Ride. Let’s Do It Again Next Quarter
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Row of Falling Domino Stones Stopped by Red Domino Stone Over Black Background, Risk Management, Intervene or Prevention Concept, 3d Rendering
FDA
Kezar’s Autoimmune Drug Hit With Second FDA Clinical Hold in as Many Months
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie