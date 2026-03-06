SUBSCRIBE
Medtronic announces cash dividend for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026

March 5, 2026 | 
GALWAY, Ireland, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 5, 2026, approved the company's cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 of $0.71 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2025. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 48 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2026.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette

Public Relations

+1-612-271-7935 

Ingrid Goldberg

Investor Relations 

+1-763-505-2696

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-cash-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2026-302706035.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

