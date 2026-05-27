Medline announces participation in upcoming June 2026 investor conferences

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (“Medline”) (Nasdaq: MDLN) today announced that members of the executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Mike Drazin, chief financial officer, and Amanda Laabs, chief product officer, are scheduled to present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 3:40pm ET.

Jim Boyle, chief executive officer, and Mike Drazin, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 10:40am ET.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Events page of Medline’s Investor Relations website at ir.medline.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on Medline’s Investor Relations website for 90 days following the events.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Karen King

Global Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty

Director, Investor Relations

(847) 247-7222

IR@medline.com

Media Relations:

Ben Fox

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(224) 327-9999

media@medline.com

Source: Medline Inc.