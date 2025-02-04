SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

MediWound to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 4, 2025 
YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ofer Gonen will take part in a fireside chat during the upcoming Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual). The fireside chat, hosted by Francois Brisebois, Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at Oppenheimer, will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET. To attend the virtual fireside chat, please register here.

A webcast link to access the fireside chat will also be posted to MediWound’s website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.

In addition, the MediWound management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Oppenheimer representative to schedule a meeting.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of innovative biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Leveraging its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. Phase II clinical trials have shown EscharEx has distinct advantages over the currently available $375+ million drug for wound debridement, presenting a unique opportunity for significant market growth.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts:
Hani LuxenburgDaniel Ferry
Chief Financial OfficerManaging Director
MediWound Ltd.LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Ellie Hanson
FINN Partners for MediWound
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com
+1-929-588-2008

