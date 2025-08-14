MediWound Announces New EscharEx® Phase II Data Demonstrating Strong Link Between Wound Bed Preparation and Wound Closure in Venous Leg Ulcers

Post hoc analysis published in Advances in Wound Care, provides clinical evidence supporting wound bed preparation as a critical step in the healing process

YAVNE, Israel, August 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced the publication of “The Correlation Between Wound Bed Preparation and Wound Closure in Venous Leg Ulcers: A Post Hoc Analysis of the ChronEx Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial”, in Advances in Wound Care, a leading peer-reviewed journal focused on tissue injury and repair. The publication presents data demonstrating a strong correlation between wound bed preparation (WBP) and wound closure in patients with chronic venous leg ulcers (VLUs).

The analysis includes data from 119 chronic VLU patients randomized in a 3:3:2 ratio to receive up to two weeks of daily treatments with either EscharEx, a placebo gel vehicle, or non-surgical standard of care, followed by standard dressings applied weekly for 12 weeks. The incidence of wound closure was compared between patients who achieved WBP by day 14 and those who did not, as well as between those who achieved WBP at any time and those who did not. WBP was defined as complete removal of nonviable tissue and full coverage of the wound bed with healthy granulation tissue.

Key Findings:

Wounds that failed to achieve WBP had a 90% probability of not healing (Negative Predictive Value = 90%)

Wounds that achieved WBP were 4.1 times more likely to close compared to those that did not (p = 0.0004)

Early achievement of WBP (within 14 days) was associated with a significantly increased likelihood of healing (Relative Risk = 2.4, p =0.0005)

Wounds that failed to reach WBP had a 12-fold higher risk of remaining unhealed throughout the study period (Hazard Ratio = 12, p < 0.0001)

These findings reinforce the clinical importance of complete debridement and timely full granulation tissue coverage in facilitating wound closure. The data further validates EscharEx’s therapeutic potential to improve healing outcomes by accelerating wound bed preparation in patients with venous leg ulcers.

Dr. Marissa J. Carter, a clinical trial specialist and biostatistician focused on chronic wound care research, emphasized the broader implications of the results: “While wound bed preparation has long been accepted as the conceptual foundation for managing chronic wounds, this landmark analysis provides evidence, for the first time, that there is a strong correlation between the two. Importantly, the findings indicate a high negative predictive value associated with the lack of wound bed preparation. In other words, wounds that are not adequately prepared are highly unlikely to proceed to closure, underscoring the essential role of wound bed preparation in the healing process. Without adequate wound bed preparation, chronic wounds rarely heal.”

About EscharEx®

EscharEx® is a bromelain-based, bioactive enzymatic therapy in advanced clinical development for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Designed for topical, once-daily application, EscharEx has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and effective wound bed preparation in multiple Phase II trials. The therapy has shown the ability to remove non-viable tissue, promote granulation tissue, and reduce bioburden and biofilm. A global Phase III study in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) is currently underway, with a clinical study in diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) in preparation. EscharEx has shown clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing enzymatic therapies for non-surgical tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and other international markets. MediWound is also advancing EscharEx®, a late-stage investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds. EscharEx has demonstrated clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

