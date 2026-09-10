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Press Releases

Medincell to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 9, 2026 | 
2 min read

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL), a commercial- and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments, today announced its participation in the following September 2026 investor conferences by Dr Grace Kim, Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance.



Meetings may be scheduled with conference coordinators or directly with Medincell.

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:
Monday September 14, 2026 – Wednesday September 16, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference:
Monday September 14, 2026 – Wednesday September 16, 2026

Jefferies Healthcare C-Suite Back-to-School Fireside Chat Series 2026:
Tuesday September 22, 2026

BioCentury Annual Grand Rounds Europe in Amsterdam:
Wednesday September 23, 2026 – Friday September 25, 2026

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® / BEPO® Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO® technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY®. Medincell’s risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell’s partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva’s New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 150 people representing more than 27 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY® is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell’s BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq™, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.


Contacts

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

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