Medincell Appoints Edna Venneker, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced international pharmaceutical executive with a strong track record in clinical development, regulatory strategy, program execution and portfolio leadership

Former Head of Development and Senior Vice President at Grünenthal, with broad drug development experience across multiple therapeutic areas, including deep expertise in neuroscience and CNS disorders

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Euronext: MEDCL), a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Edna Venneker, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Edna Venneker brings extensive international experience in drug development, spanning non-clinical and clinical strategy, regulatory affairs, program execution and portfolio decision-making. Most recently, she served as Head of Development and Senior Vice President at Grünenthal, where she oversaw clinical development, clinical operations, CMC, data science including pharmacometrics and Advanced Analytics. She also served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer and as a member of the R&D Leadership Team and the R&D Portfolio Board.

Throughout her career, Edna Venneker has led global, cross-functional development programs, advised biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on development and regulatory strategies, and interacted directly with the FDA, EMA and PMDA across the drug development lifecycle. Her experience covers a broad range of therapeutic areas and product types, including small molecules, biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies.

“For long-acting injectable medicines, medical and regulatory strategy must be embedded from the very beginning of product design. Even more so than for conventional daily medicines, their development requires the close and simultaneous integration of clinical need, pharmacology, formulation, manufacturing, usability and regulatory considerations. This makes the role of the Chief Medical Officer both central and highly cross-functional.

I look forward to working with Medincell’s teams and with its current and prospective partners to evaluate opportunities, shape differentiated target product profiles and identify the most appropriate and efficient development and regulatory pathway for each program. Medincell’s technology creates the opportunity to rethink how proven medicines can address important unmet needs, and I am excited to help translate that potential into meaningful new treatment options for patients,” said Edna Venneker, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Medincell.

For more information, please click here: https://www.medincell.com/news/

About Medincell

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David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86