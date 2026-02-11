MedImpact Offers Humira Biosimilar 95% Below the Cost of Humira to Any Hospital or Pharmacy

MedImpact expands access and affordability across healthcare with a low-cost alternative to one of the most prescribed and expensive biologics in the US

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedImpact Holdings, Inc. today announced the launch of an unbranded biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) priced at 95% below the brand-name cost. MedImpact is offering this biosimilar (Adalumymab-ryvk), manufactured by Anda, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., through its preferred partner, Birdi Inc., to any hospital, plan, or pharmacy nationwide—not just its own clients or affiliates.

“For too long, the industry has used supply chain complexity to inflate prices and cloud costs and we are determined to break that cycle,” said Zach Johnson, MedImpact Executive Vice President. “For us, this isn’t just a product launch, it’s an entirely new way of thinking about the drug supply chain–one that puts affordability and access at the center.”

This launch marks the company’s second low-cost, interchangeable biosimilar in the past six months and is the latest example of how MedImpact is reimagining the drug supply chain to drive down costs.

MedImpact’s biosimilar strategy is breaking with longstanding industry practices in important ways:

Open-market access . Unlike models that restrict savings to PBM-owned pharmacies, MedImpact is providing broad access to any licensed pharmacy.

. Unlike models that restrict savings to PBM-owned pharmacies, MedImpact is providing broad access to any licensed pharmacy. Maximum savings . The 95% discount represents a deeper price cut than other Humira biosimilars currently on the market.

. The 95% discount represents a deeper price cut than other Humira biosimilars currently on the market. Greater impact. Because Humira is one of the most commonly prescribed biologics in the US, an ultra-low cost alternative will potentially have a meaningful impact on drug spend for plan sponsors and improve access and affordability for patients.

Because Humira is one of the most commonly prescribed biologics in the US, an ultra-low cost alternative will potentially have a meaningful impact on drug spend for plan sponsors and improve access and affordability for patients. Ease of adoption. The product is FDA-designated as interchangeable and supported by innovative prescriber and patient engagement programs to improve utilization and overcome a longstanding challenge to biosimilar adoption.

The product is FDA-designated as interchangeable and supported by innovative prescriber and patient engagement programs to improve utilization and overcome a longstanding challenge to biosimilar adoption. Upfront savings. To eliminate the industry’s reliance on back-end rebates and increase price transparency, MedImpact is offering deep discounts at the point of purchase. There are no rebates associated with this product.

“MedImpact continues to monitor the market for biosimilars that meet our stringent requirements, and we expect to expand access to additional biosimilars in the near future,” said Arpit Patel, PharmD, MedImpact Senior Vice President, Trade Relations and Supply Chain. “We will make them available in a way that provides our clients with savings, clarity, and control, while always putting the member at the center of care.”

Pharmacies interested in purchasing Adalimumab-ryvk can visit the Birdi, Inc. wholesale distribution website. Product availability is planned for July 1, 2026.

About MedImpact

San Diego-based MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider. For 35 years, MedImpact has helped commercial and government healthcare payers improve member health, manage benefits, and reduce drug costs. Today, MedImpact serves more than 20 million members and processes more than $40 billion in pharmacy transactions annually. To learn more, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

Media Contact:

