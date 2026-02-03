MedImpact Completes Acquisition of Sav-Rx

Transaction expands MedImpact’s scale, expertise, and health solutions portfolio while maintaining Sav-Rx’s mission and service model

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc., the nation’s largest independent pharmacy benefit and health solutions company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Sav-Rx, a pharmacy benefit manager with more than five decades of experience serving organized labor.

The transaction strengthens MedImpact’s ability to serve a broad range of clients by adding specialized expertise, scale, and deep insight into a key market segment. Sav-Rx will continue to operate independently, with no changes to its leadership or its long-standing service model.

Sav-Rx brings a proven, high-touch approach to pharmacy benefit management and a deep understanding of labor-sponsored plans. Combined with MedImpact’s national scale, clinical capabilities, and technology platform, the acquisition enhances MedImpact’s ability to deliver more comprehensive, flexible, and cost-effective solutions across its client base.

“This investment reflects our deep and longstanding commitment to organized labor,” said Frederick Howe, MedImpact’s Chairman and CEO. “Sav-Rx brings decades of labor-focused experience, and together we are building a broader health solutions platform with the scale, expertise, and flexibility to serve clients in even more meaningful ways.”

The acquisition also represents the next step in MedImpact’s ongoing transformation into a diversified health solutions company. Through targeted acquisitions and sustained investment, MedImpact is expanding its buying power, services, and domain expertise to support clients with greater choice, depth, and control.

As part of MedImpact, Sav-Rx gains access to additional resources that support continued investment and long-term growth, while maintaining the independence and client focus that have defined the organization since its founding in 1968.

“Our clients rely on us because we understand their needs and deliver tailored, high-touch service,” said Christy Piti, CEO of Sav-Rx. “That will not change. Being part of MedImpact allows us to strengthen what we do best, with added scale and support.”

MedImpact remains independent and privately held, free from ownership by insurers, pharmacy chains, or Wall Street investors. This structure enables the company to integrate specialized capabilities like Sav-Rx, while remaining focused on delivering innovation, flexibility, and value to clients and consumers.

About MedImpact

San Diego-based MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider. For 35 years, MedImpact has helped commercial and government healthcare payers improve member health, manage benefits, and reduce drug costs. Today, MedImpact serves more than 20 million members and processes more than $40 billion in pharmacy transactions annually. To learn more, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

