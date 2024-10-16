Medigene to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, October 16, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will present at the 16th Annual Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) to be held from November 5-7, 2024 in Barcelona as well as at the Cell 2024 conference by Oxford Global from November 6-8, 2024 in London. In addition, two posters will be presented at the 39th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) from November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, TX, USA.

Oral presentation

PEGS 2024

https://www.pegsummiteurope.com/search?query=medigene

Location: Montjuic Palau de Congressos- Fira Barcelona, Spain

Date and time: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 8:25 am local time

Presenter: Kanuj Mishra, PhD, Team Lead & Lab Head, Innovation

Session: Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Title: Seamless Integration of a Universal Epitope into Recombinant TCRs for Tagging and Tracking of TCR-T Cells Expressing 3S TCRs

The presentation will highlight the Company’s latest technology, UniTope & TraCR, an innovative combination of universal TCR tagging and tracking. This advanced system is engineered to greatly improve the precision and efficiency of T cell receptor identification and monitoring, providing benefits for immunotherapy research and clinical applications.

Cell 2024 by Oxford Global

https://oxfordglobal.com/nextgen-biomed/events/cell-gene-2024

Panel Discussion

Location: Novotel London West, London, UK

Date/time: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, 3 p.m. local time

Presenter: Kirsty Crame, MD, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Development

Session: Exploring Autologous Vs. Allogenic Therapies

Keynote Address

Location: Novotel London West, London, UK

Date/time: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 9.30 a.m. local time

Presenter: Kirsty Crame, MD, Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Development

Session: CGT Development

Title: Making The Ordinary Extraordinary: MDG1015 A Clinic Ready 3rd Generation TCR-T Therapy

Oral presentation

Location: Novotel London West, London, UK

Date/time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 2.20 p.m. local time

Presenter: Prof. Dolores Schendel, CSO

Session: iPSCs and stem cell therapy development

Title: TCR-T Platform for Solid Tumors





SITC 2024

https://www.sitcancer.org/2024/home

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX

Date and time: November 6-10, 2024 in Houston, TX

Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract and Title: “ UniTope & TraCR – A universal tagging and tracking system for TCR-T cells directly integrated in recombinant TCR.”

Authors: Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Dolores Schendel, Barbara Loesch

Abstract number: 20

Date/time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 1 -Exhibit Halls AB, poster reception from 7:10-8.30 p.m.

Presenter: Barbara Loesch, PhD, Head of Technology and Innovation Department

Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring and Novel Technologies

Abstract and Title: “The IFN-γ Biosensor – A universal tool for IFN-γ detection in cellular co-culture assays.”

Authors: Barbara Loesch, Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Dolores Schendel

Abstract number: 21

Date/time: Friday, November 8, 2024, George R. Brown Convention Center - Level 1 -Exhibit Halls AB, poster reception from 5:30-7 p.m.

Presenter: Barbara Loesch, PhD, Head of Technology and Innovation Department

Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring and Novel Technologies

