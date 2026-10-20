Medicovestor Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for MC001, Its First-in-Class Chemoimmunotherapy ADC for Pancreatic Cancer

Designation follows recent IND activation and builds on Orphan Drug Designation granted in 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor, Inc. today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to MC001, its lead investigational first-in-class chemoimmunotherapy antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) for pancreatic cancer.

The company is preparing to initiate an international, multicenter Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MC001’s safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer and other eligible folate-receptor alpha (FRα)-expressing solid tumors.

“Patients with pancreatic cancer urgently need more effective treatment options. Fast Track designation is expected to support the acceleration of MC001’s development and regulatory review, potentially shortening the path to patients,” said Seah H Lim, MD, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicovestor. “We remain committed to generating the clinical evidence required to assess MC001’s safety and potential benefit.”

MC001 is engineered to combine targeted cytotoxic drug delivery with antibody-mediated innate immune effector functions through Medicovestor’s proprietary ADoBind™ antibody scaffold technology. This dual mechanism is intended to address the biological complexity of pancreatic cancer and broaden the therapeutic reach of ADCs beyond payload-mediated tumor-cell killing.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most formidable solid tumors to treat, with limited effective treatment options for many patients and a significant need for new therapeutic approaches.

The FDA’s Fast Track program facilitates the development of therapies for serious conditions with unmet medical needs, potentially enabling more frequent FDA interactions and other development benefits.

About Medicovestor

Medicovestor is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapeutics and antibody-centric antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to address major unmet medical needs in solid tumors, endometriosis and autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary ADoBind™ antibody scaffold technology underpins its lead program, MC001, a first-in-class dimeric chemoimmunotherapy ADC being developed for pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MC001’s clinical development, potential benefits, mechanisms of action, planned clinical studies, and the potential benefits of Fast Track designation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly from those expressed or implied. MC001 is an investigational product and has not been approved for commercial use by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. Its safety and efficacy have not been established. Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations do not guarantee regulatory approval or clinical success. Medicovestor undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Lin Hu Ong CA

Chief Operating Officer

Medicovestor, Inc.

Email: Lin.Ong@medicovestor.com