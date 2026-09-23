Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Begins Internal Review of First Volunteer Image Datasets for Melanoma Scan Beta

Real-World User-Captured Images Now Being Evaluated for Intake, Body-Map Mapping and Change-Over-Time Comparison

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that internal review of its first volunteer-submitted image datasets for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is now underway.

The update follows the Company's September 16 announcement that it had received those first human volunteer datasets. Receipt was the intake milestone. Review is the analysis milestone. The images are now being evaluated inside the Company's multi-phase testing protocol.

Until this volunteer phase, Melanoma Scan Beta development centered on public dermatology archives, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. The first volunteer datasets add real-world user-captured conditions - lighting, device type, distance, angle, image quality, and skin appearance - that archive images do not fully represent.

Internal review is focused on three functions:

Image intake - whether user-submitted photographs can be received, organized, and processed through the beta workflow

- whether user-submitted photographs can be received, organized, and processed through the beta workflow Body-map mapping - whether images can be placed on the interactive body map so the same skin area can be found again

- whether images can be placed on the interactive body map so the same skin area can be found again Change-over-time comparison - whether successive images of a mapped area can be reviewed for possible visual change

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to help users catalog visible skin images and review the same mapped area across sessions. The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

"Receiving the first volunteer datasets last week was a major milestone, and now analyzing the human submitted data is a major achievement," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Starting internal review tells them those images are now being put to work. We are evaluating intake, mapping, and change-over-time comparison against photographs people actually take - not only against public archives."

Volunteer participation is not a clinical diagnosis program. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. Medical Care Technologies will continue its testing protocol as additional volunteer-submitted images are collected and reviewed.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire