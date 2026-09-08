ME Therapeutics Advances In Vivo CAR and Therapeutic mRNA STING Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company developing novel cancer fighting drugs that reprogram and redirect immune cells to fight cancer, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its in vivo CD19/CD22-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) program, therapeutic mRNA STING program, and ongoing corporate initiatives.

In Vivo CAR Program

ME Therapeutics has successfully advanced its in vivo CAR pipeline to yield two differentiated lead constructs, each engineered with a distinct approach to targeting both CD19 and CD22 to treat certain blood cancers and autoimmune diseases.

The dual-targeting approach provides a route to more effectively target cancer cells that may have lost CD19 expression to escape immune recognition. The first configuration utilizes a co-expression strategy featuring two separate CARs: one targeting CD19 and a second, dual-targeting construct directed at CD22. The second configuration is a single, tandem CAR that fuses a CD19-targeting single-chain variable fragment (scFv) directly to a CD22-targeting single-domain antibody (VHH).

The company is conducting head-to-head preclinical testing of these two configurations to evaluate their comparative expression and functional profiles. Data generated from this comparative analysis will inform the selection of a final candidate. Once selected, the candidate will be formulated into T cell-targeting lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for effective in vivo mRNA delivery.

ME Therapeutics expects to finalize its candidate selection and advance into the LNP formulation phase in Q4 2026.

Therapeutic mRNA STING Program

ME Therapeutics has also made advancements in its therapeutic mRNA program targeting the scientifically validated STING (Stimulator of Interferon Genes) pathway.

The company has successfully progressed the development of a novel liver-detargeted STING mRNA formulation. This detargeted formulation is designed to restrict STING activation in the liver and focus expression more heavily within the tumor microenvironment. In vitro testing of this new sequence has demonstrated a significant decrease in STING protein expression in a human hepatocyte cell line whereas expression in non-hepatocyte cells remains relatively unchanged. Greater tumor specificity aims to increase safety and specificity by minimizing potential systemic side effects while driving a potent anti-cancer immune response. The next step will be to formulate this therapeutic mRNA into an LNP for in vivo testing.

Proposed NASDAQ Listing

On the corporate front, ME Therapeutics continues to execute its strategy with the goal of securing a listing on the NASDAQ exchange. The company is actively working with its U.S. counsel and is in the process of addressing the initial round of comments on its draft F-1 registration statement.

“We are highly encouraged by the rapid advancement of our in vivo CAR program and the successful engineering of these two sophisticated CD19/CD22-targeted constructs,” said Salim Dhanji, PhD, CEO of ME Therapeutics. “By rigorously comparing a dual-CAR approach against a fused single-CAR design, we are working to ensure our final candidate possesses an optimal profile for target engagement. By targeting both CD19 and CD22 using clinically tested binders, we believe our approach is differentiated from our competitors. Furthermore, the progression of our liver-detargeted STING therapeutic mRNA program highlights our commitment to maximizing the safety and efficacy of our next-generation immunotherapies. Alongside our scientific milestones, our ongoing dialogue with the SEC regarding our draft F-1 statement represents progress forward in our pathway to a NASDAQ listing, which we anticipate will expand our investor base and support our long-term growth.”

About ME Therapeutics

ME Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogramme immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumour microenvironment and to directly recognize and kill cancer cells. For more information, visit www.metherapeutics.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s patent protection, research plans, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company’s technology, the Company’s plans for development of its business, plans for potential first-in-human clinical trials, opportunities to explore earlier stage drug discovery and to enhance the Company’s drug pipeline, its reliance on third-party collaborators, regarding potential in-licensing and partnership opportunities, the Company’s plan for pursuing a U.S. listing and the projected benefits to shareholders, and as to the timing for the various plans set out in this news release. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable or consistent with results to date, that the Company’s mRNA or in vivo CAR candidates prove ineffective during testing, that the Company’s testing strategy does not yield the anticipated benefits, that the Company’s business may not develop as set out in this news release, that the Company does not proceed with human clinical trials or that the results of such trials, if any, are not favorable, that the results of testing are not received in a timely manner, that the Company does not acquire the necessary regulatory approvals, that the Company does not complete any licensing or partnership agreements or that if such agreements are completed that the terms may not be favorable to the Company, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, that the research is not completed within the projected timelines, that a U.S. listing is not obtained, and such other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com, +1-236-516-7714

Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com, +1-604-698-6637