SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mdxhealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on February 26

February 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, February 26, 2025, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 12, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Title:

Mdxhealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
Speakers:Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date:February 26, 2025
Time:4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call Dial-in Details:

United States: 1-844-825-9789
Belgium: 0800 38 961
The Netherlands: 0800 94 94 506
United Kingdom: 0808 238 9064

Conference ID: 10196702
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706814&tp_key=e01537d9e2

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

MDxHealth

info@mdxhealth.com
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
ir@mdxhealth.com

Europe Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Infectious disease
Anticipating Approval, Gilead Gears Up for Mid-Year Launch for Lenacapavir PrEP
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
New M&A Action, BMS’ Ongoing Cost Cuts and the Insatiable Demand for Weight Loss Drugs
February 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie