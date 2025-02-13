Mdxhealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on February 26

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, February 26, 2025, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 12, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Title:
|Mdxhealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
|Speakers:
|Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
|Date:
|February 26, 2025
|Time:
|4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
|Conference Call Dial-in Details:
United States: 1-844-825-9789
|Conference ID:
|10196702
|Webcast:
|https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706814&tp_key=e01537d9e2
The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.
About Mdxhealth
Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.
