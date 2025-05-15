MDxHealth Reports Q1-2025 Results

Year-over-year Q1 revenues increase by 22% to $24.3 million

71% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA in first quarter

Conference call with Q&A today at 4:30 PM ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – May 14, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of mdxhealth, commented: “mdxhealth delivered a strong first quarter, marked by our 16th consecutive quarter of 20% or greater revenue growth, fueled by continued execution by our team and strong demand for our precision diagnostics. Our expanded test menu continues to gain traction, and our commercial team is successfully increasing penetration in the urology market we serve. Based on the strength of our business and our solid execution, we are reiterating our 2025 revenue guidance of $108-110 million, and expect to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second quarter of 2025.”

Key highlights for the first quarter of 2025:

Revenue of $24.3 million, an increase of 22% over prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.3) million, a 71% improvement over prior year period

Tissue-based (Confirm mdx and GPS) test volume of 12,677, an increase of 41% over prior year period

Liquid-based (Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Germline) test volume of 11,530, an increase of 9% over prior year period

Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents balance of $65.7 million





Financial review for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

USD in thousands (except per share data)

Unaudited



Quarter Ended March 31 2025 2024 % Change Revenue 24,292 19,834 22% Cost of goods (8,788) (7,771) 13% Gross Profit 15,504 12,063 29% Operating expenses (20,092) (18,667) 8% Operating loss (4,588) (6,604) (31%) Net loss (9,209) (8,511) 8% Adjusted EBITDA* (1,331) (4,537) (71%) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.19) (0.31) (39%)

* A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-IFRS Disclosure"

Revenue increased 22% to $24.3 million compared to $19.8 million for the prior year period. Tissue-based tests accounted for 85% and 79% of total first quarter 2025 and 2024 revenue, respectively.

Gross profit increased 29% to $15.5 million compared to $12.1 million for the prior year period. Gross margins were 63.8% compared to 60.8% for the prior year period, an improvement of 3.0 percentage points primarily attributed to our test mix.

Operating expenses increased 8% to $20.1 million compared to $18.7 million for the prior year period, primarily driven by increases in clinical trials expenses, stock-based compensation, and overall scale.

Net loss increased 8% to $9.2 million compared to $8.5 million for the year period, primarily driven by non-cash fair value adjustments of $2.5 million. Excluding these non-cash fair value adjustments, our net loss would have decreased 17% to $6.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.3) million, an improvement of 71% compared to ($4.5) million for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-IFRS Disclosure."

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were $65.7 million.

Subsequent Events

On April 29, 2025, mdxhealth made its 2024 earnout payment to Exact Sciences in the amount of $28.0 million. After taking into account this earnout payment, our pro-forma cash balance as of March 31, 2025, would have been $37.7 million.

About mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

Non-IFRS Disclosure

In addition to the Company's financial results determined in accordance with IFRS, the Company provides adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure that the Company determines to be useful in evaluating its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss less interest expense, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, fair-value adjustments, debt extinguishment costs, amendments related to the Exact Sciences earnout, income tax benefit (expense), and other financial and non-cash expenses. Management believes that presentation of non-IFRS financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses this non-IFRS financial information to establish budgets, manage the Company’s business, and set incentive and compensation arrangements. However, non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental information purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. For example, non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA excludes a number of expense items that are included in net loss. As a result, positive adjusted EBITDA may be achieved while a significant net loss persists. The Company’s presentation of expected non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA is a forward-looking statement about the Company’s future financial performance. This non-IFRS measure includes adjustments like share-based compensation, debt extinguishment costs, fair-value adjustments related to contingent considerations that are difficult to predict for future periods because the nature of the adjustments pertain to events that have not yet occurred. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use. Information reconciling forward-looking non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures is therefore not available without unreasonable effort and is not provided. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from IFRS to calculate non-IFRS could significantly impact the Company’s IFRS results.

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “potential,” “expect,” “will,” “goal,” “next,” “potential,” “aim,” “explore,” “forward,” “future,” and “believes” as well as similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future operating results; our strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance; and the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including estimated synergies and other financial impacts. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, product development efforts, our strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully and profitably market our products; the acceptance of our products and services by healthcare providers; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage or reimbursement for our current and future solutions we commercialize or may seek to commercialize; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover our products and services and adequately reimburse us for such products and services; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; timing, progress and results of our research and development programs; the period over which we estimate our existing cash will be sufficient to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to remain in compliance with financial covenants made to and make scheduled payments to our creditors; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from our business acquisitions like our acquisition of the Oncotype DX® GPS prostate cancer business will not be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; and the amount and nature of competition for our products and services. Other important risks and uncertainties are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. The GPS test was formerly known as and is frequently referenced in guidelines, coverage policies, reimbursement decisions, manuscripts and other literature as Oncotype DX Prostate, Oncotype DX GPS, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, and Oncotype Dx Prostate Cancer Assay, among others. The Oncotype DX trademark, and all other trademarks and service marks, are the property of their respective owners.

MDxHealth SA and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Three Months Ended

March 31, In thousands of $ (except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Revenues $ 24,292 $ 19,834 Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangible assets) (8,788 ) (7,771 ) Gross profit 15,504 12,063 Research and development expenses (2,499 ) (2,164 ) Selling and marketing expenses (9,821 ) (10,028 ) General and administrative expenses (5,842 ) (5,359 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,322 ) (1,125 ) Other operating (expense) income, net (608 ) 9 Operating loss (4,588 ) (6,604 ) Financial income 692 1,371 Financial expenses (5,176 ) (3,278 ) Loss before income tax (9,072 ) (8,511 ) Income tax (137 ) – Loss for the period $ (9,209 ) $ (8,511 ) Loss per share attributable to parent Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.31 )

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Thousands of $ March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 35,926 $ 35,926 Intangible assets 39,270 40,592 Property, plant and equipment 4,328 4,363 Right-of-use assets 8,199 8,617 Financial assets 777 936 Total non-current assets 88,500 90,434 Current assets Inventories 3,326 3,869 Trade receivables 15,542 14,440 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,793 1,788 Cash and cash equivalents 65,672 46,798 Total current assets 86,333 66,895 TOTAL ASSETS $ 174,833 $ 157,329 EQUITY Share capital $ 214,670 $ 214,670 Issuance premium 153,177 153,177 Accumulated deficit (378,724 ) (369,515 ) Share-based compensation 17,515 17,124 Translation reserve (670 ) (615 ) Total equity 5,968 14,841 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 75,368 50,967 Lease liabilities 7,056 7,413 Other non-current financial liabilities 43,281 41,445 Total non-current liabilities 125,705 99,825 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 162 324 Lease liabilities 1,392 1,360 Trade payables 7,552 8,001 Other current liabilities 6,474 6,567 Other current financial liabilities 27,580 26,411 Total current liabilities 43,160 42,663 Total liabilities 168,865 142,488 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 174,833 $ 157,329



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended March 31, Thousands of $

For the years ended December 31 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating loss $ (4,588 ) $ (6,604 ) Depreciation 925 775 Amortization of intangible assets 1,322 1,125 Share-based compensation 391 168 Other non-cash transactions 619 (1 ) Cash used in operations before working capital changes (1,331 ) (4,537 ) Decrease (+) / increase (-) in inventories 543 (265 ) Increase (-) in receivables (1,107 ) (1,392 ) Decrease (-) / increase (+) in payables (737 ) 679 Net cash outflow from operating activities (2,632 ) (5,515 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (476 ) (220 ) Acquisition and generation of intangible assets – (544 ) Interests received 489 146 Net cash outflow from investing activities 13 (618 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loan obligation, net of fees 24,250 – Repayment of loan obligation (162 ) (160 ) Payment of lease liability (516 ) (475 ) Payment of interest (1,959 ) (947 ) Other financial expenses (127 ) (170 ) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities 21,486 (1,752 ) Net increase (+) / decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents 18,867 (7,885 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 46,798 22,380 Effect on exchange rate changes 7 (1 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 65,672 $ 14,494

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three Months Ended

March 31, In thousands of $ (except per share amounts) 2025 2024 IFRS net loss $ (9,209 ) $ (8,511 ) Amortization of intangible assets 1,322 1,125 Depreciation expense 925 775 Share-based compensation expense 391 168 Interest expense, net 1,859 1,218 Income tax expense 137 – Fair value adjustments (1) 2,547 519 Other adjustments (2) 697 169 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,331 ) $ (4,537 )

1) Primarily related to GPS contingent consideration, Exact Sciences 5-year warrants, and option to pay Exact Sciences earnout in shares

2) Bank fees and other non-cash expenses

