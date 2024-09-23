SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

McKesson Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Date

September 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.


The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

Contacts

Rachel Rodriguez, 469-260-0556 (Investors)
Rachel.Rodriguez@McKesson.com

Media Relations
MediaRelations@McKesson.com

Texas Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Appeals Court Breathes New Life Into PhRMA’s Legal Challenge to IRA
September 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human head with several brain visualizations
Drug Development
Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Pipeline Goes Beyond Amyloid and Tau
September 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Artist rendering of lab space
Real estate
Texas Life Sciences Redevelopment Project Moves Closer to Reality
August 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Gloved hand holding a vial of mpox vaccine
Earnings
Bavarian Nordic Adopts Optimistic Outlook Amid New Orders for Mpox Vaccine
August 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac