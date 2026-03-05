McKesson Announces Planned CFO Transition

Britt Vitalone announces retirement, Kenny Cheung named as successor

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today announced Britt Vitalone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has elected to retire after a successful and distinguished 20-year career with the company, including more than eight years as CFO. Looking ahead, Kenny Cheung will join McKesson as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective May 29, 2026.

“Britt is an exceptional partner and leader. He has been instrumental in advancing the company’s financial performance, engaging with shareholders, and instilling a culture of financial discipline,” said Brian Tyler, Chief Executive Officer, McKesson Corporation. “He has consistently emphasized aligning strategy with execution. His financial stewardship and disciplined approach to capital allocation have driven meaningful value creation and helped strengthen our financial foundation and evolve our portfolio to position McKesson for long-term success. I’m deeply grateful for his leadership and the impact it has had on the company.”

Vitalone’s care and commitment to McKesson continues. While he will retire as the CFO, he will continue his work with McKesson, thereafter, as a strategic advisor to support a smooth transition and the planned separation of McKesson’s Medical Surgical Solutions.

The Path Forward

Cheung joins McKesson from Sysco, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing global financial planning and analysis, accounting, audit, tax, and corporate finance.

The leadership transition comes as McKesson continues to execute its strategy and deliver strong performance. In its third quarter earnings announcement, the company delivered another strong quarter, reporting record revenue and adjusted operating profit, reflecting continued momentum across its oncology and multispecialty and biopharma services platforms, along with strength in the core distribution businesses.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

