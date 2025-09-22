SUBSCRIBE
MBX Biosciences to Provide Topline Results from its Phase 2 Trial of Potential Once-Weekly Canvuparatide for Hypoparathyroidism (HP) on Monday, September 22

September 22, 2025 
CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that it will provide topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of potential once-weekly canvuparatide for patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) and host an investor webcast on Monday, September 22.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8 am ET on Monday, September 22 to discuss the results from the Avail™ Phase 2 trial. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here or dial 1-877-407-0779 (US) or 1-201-389-0914 (international). The live and archived webcast of the call and slide presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events.

About MBX Biosciences 
MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. To learn more, please visit the Company website at https://mbxbio.com/ and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Katie Beach Oltsik
Inizio Evoke Comms
IECommsMBX@inizioevoke.com
(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:
Jim DeNike
MBX Biosciences
jdenike@mbxbio.com


Indiana Phase II Metabolic disorders Data
MBX Biosciences, Inc.
