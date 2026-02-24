MaxCyte unveils ExPERT DTx™, a 96-well electroporation platform to accelerate discovery

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced the launch of ExPERT DTx™, a new high throughput transfection platform for research and drug discovery applications. This modular, 96-well electroporation system enables labs to transfect primary cells and cell lines with minimal cellular stress, helping researchers to uncover valuable insights and better understand fundamental biological processes before scaling up to larger transfection volumes.

ExPERT DTx streamlines workflows by processing up to 96 samples in a single, three-minute run. The platform’s R-50x96™ well processing assembly provides one of the most cost-effective solutions for 96-well electroporation on the market, allowing 12 detachable 8-well strips to be processed in parallel with unique parameters for different cell and cargo combinations. This ensures consistent well-to-well performance that effectively eliminates transfection as an experimental variable, while maximizing flexibility and reducing laboratory waste. It has been validated in a range of applications – from cell and gene therapy development to protein production – and enables the transfer of optimized processes to other ExPERT instruments, simplifying scale-up from discovery into cGMP-compliant manufacturing without the need to reoptimize workflows.

One of the defining features of the platform is its efficient and user-friendly software package. The DTx Software controls and monitors the instrument, while the DTx Designer software introduces a distinct advantage over current options on the market, enabling users to design their experiments remotely, then upload the workflow when the system is available for use. This maximizes uptime, and is especially beneficial to labs running multiple, back-to-back experiments.

“We’re extremely excited about the launch of the ExPERT DTx, which builds on the company’s established portfolio of best-in-class electroporation technologies,” said Maher Masoud, Chief Executive Officer of MaxCyte. “This cutting-edge platform provides researchers with deep insights into their experiments, helping them investigate the underlying biology of a cellular system before scaling up operations with confidence. We’ve developed this product around our customers’ needs, giving them the flexibility needed for research while delivering reproducible results with high cell viability at an affordable price.”

For more information about ExPERT DTx, please visit: https://maxcyte.com/electroporation-systems/dtx/

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX® gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we’ve been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact

Oak Street Communications

Kristen White

+1 415-608-6060

kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com