MaxCyte, Inc.
NEWS
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Various pharmaceutical companies announced collaborations and licensing agreements from January 31 to February 1.
The 2021 IPO stampede continues with five more companies aiming to trade on a stock exchange.
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
BioSpace takes a quick look at some recent, key industry news that is not related to the coronavirus.
MaxCyte Announces Presentations at 5th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Congress Highlighting Unique Promise of Its Technology
MaxCyte, the global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, announces two presentations at the 5th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Congress taking place 29-30 October in London, UK, which showcase the Company’s cell therapy technology.
MaxCyte announces that Director of Field Applications Scientists Christopher Mann, PhD, will present on “Advancing Adoptive Cellular Therapies Using Non-viral-based Engineering” at the 2nd International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering on Saturday 14 September at 9:50 a.m. BST.
The annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) was held in Washington, DC this week, with literally hundreds of abstracts and presentations. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.
It should be no surprise that the Washington, DC and Baltimore areas are considered strong for life sciences. This is BioSpace’s BioCapital Community Hotbed.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS