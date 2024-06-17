SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

MaxCyte, Inc.

NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, April 15: Spruce, Nautilus, Alto, Ikena Oncology
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 14, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Life Sciences Companies Leverage New Partnerships Against Severe Diseases
Various pharmaceutical companies announced collaborations and licensing agreements from January 31 to February 1.
February 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Business
Biotech IPO Stampede Continues with Five More Companies
The 2021 IPO stampede continues with five more companies aiming to trade on a stock exchange.
July 12, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 16
Biopharma and life sciences companies bolster their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
October 15, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
In Other (Biopharma) News: This Week’s Non-Coronavirus Stories
BioSpace takes a quick look at some recent, key industry news that is not related to the coronavirus.
March 25, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
MaxCyte Announces Presentations at 5th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Congress Highlighting Unique Promise of Its Technology
MaxCyte, the global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, announces two presentations at the 5th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Congress taking place 29-30 October in London, UK, which showcase the Company’s cell therapy technology.
October 24, 2019
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
MaxCyte Announces Presentation at ICLE 2019
MaxCyte announces that Director of Field Applications Scientists Christopher Mann, PhD, will present on “Advancing Adoptive Cellular Therapies Using Non-viral-based Engineering” at the 2nd International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering on Saturday 14 September at 9:50 a.m. BST.
September 9, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Highlights: American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting
The annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) was held in Washington, DC this week, with literally hundreds of abstracts and presentations. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.
May 3, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Washington DC/Baltimore: Proximity, Access and DNA Alley
It should be no surprise that the Washington, DC and Baltimore areas are considered strong for life sciences. This is BioSpace’s BioCapital Community Hotbed.
April 12, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
MaxCyte Reports Second Quarter and Half-Year 2024 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance
August 7, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Business
MaxCyte to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
MaxCyte to Participate in William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioCapital
MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License Agreement with Legend Biotech to Accelerate Cell Therapy Discovery and Development
May 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
MaxCyte Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Updates 2024 Guidance
May 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
MaxCyte to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024
April 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Be Biopharma to Support the Development of Engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs)
April 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
MaxCyte Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Reiterates 2024 Guidance
March 12, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
MaxCyte Initiates Full Year 2024 Guidance and Reaffirms 2023 Preliminary Results
March 4, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
MaxCyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 12, 2024 and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
February 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Load More