MaxCyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 24, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte



At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX® gene editing risk assessment services enable precise, efficient and scalable cell engineering. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

ir@maxcyte.com

Media Relations

Oak Street Communications

Kristen White

+1 415-608-6060

kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com