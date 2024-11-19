Matica Biotechnology Appoints Life Sciences Leader Min Park, MBA to Chief Commercial Officer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cdmo--Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio), a CDMO specializing in viral vector development and manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Min Park, MBA as Chief Commercial Officer.









Min Park is appointed as Chief Commercial Officer at Matica Biotechnology responsible for overall commercial initiatives and commercial operations establishing long-term growth strategy for the company. He brings to the company over 25 years of domestic and international experience in developing, implementing, and managing global commercial operations in the life science industry. He successfully launched several global Cell and Gene Therapy and Biologics CDMOs with aggressive targets.

“We are excited to welcome Min Park to Matica Bio’s executive team. He has a wealth of experience in leading commercial teams and commercial strategy with customer value generation in mind,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. “We look forward to his leadership and are excited for the opportunity to leverage his industry knowledge, experience, and expertise to create next generation customer-centric CDMO to advance additional clinical pipeline candidates to market.”

Prior to Matica Bio, he has served at Aton Biotech – A Henlius Company, WuXi AppTec - WuXi Advanced Therapies, Abzena, Catalent, Samsung Biologics, DSM and other CDMOs holding several global leadership roles. He is also the Chairman of the Board with National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) which is the largest and fastest growing 501(c)(3) organization. He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) from Montclair State University and Master of Business Administration with concentration in International Business from Louisiana State University. He is bilingual in English and Korean.

“I’m excited to join Matica Bio’s team to create a customer-centric cell and gene therapy CDMO to support our partners to accelerate more lifesaving therapies from idea to patient,” said Mr. Park. “Our commitment to our client’s success and make it happen attitude will generate endless value to our global partners.”

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across five Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

To learn more about Matica Bio, Please visit www.maticabio.com.

Contacts



Yeni Choi

Matica Biotechnology Inc.

Senior Director of Marketing

979-321-7500

yeni.choi@maticabio.com