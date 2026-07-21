Massive Bio Partners With FOMAT to Expand Cancer Patient Prescreening for Clinical Trial Access

AI-driven oncology company joins forces with the nation’s largest Embedded Research Organization to connect more cancer patients with life-changing clinical trials

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a global precision oncology company, today announced a partnership with FOMAT, the largest Embedded Research Organization (ERO) in the United States, to support AI-powered patient prescreening for oncology clinical trials. Launched in June 2026, the partnership supports patient prescreening across FOMAT's community-based research network, currently running a pilot project to test the efficiency of the integrated workflow before expanding its scope.

Despite significant advances in oncology research, the majority of cancer patients who could benefit from clinical trials never enroll, often because the connection between patients and available studies is fragmented, delayed, or simply never made. Prescreening, the process of identifying whether a patient may be eligible for a trial before committing to a full eligibility review, is one of the most critical and time-sensitive steps in that journey. When done well, it reduces burden on both patients and sites while accelerating the path to enrollment.

Through this partnership, Massive Bio’s AI platform will be applied within FOMAT’s physician network to analyze patient profiles and identify potential clinical trial eligibility across oncology indications. Patients identified through the prescreening process will be guided toward matched trials, reducing the time between diagnosis and access to potentially life-extending research options. The pilot is designed to test the efficiency and scalability of this integrated workflow before a broader rollout of the collaboration.

FOMAT, headquartered in Oxnard, California, recently became the largest ERO in the United States following its acquisition of Topography Health’s research site business unit in May 2026. The company now operates a network of 40+ investigator sites across six states, Maryland, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Michigan, and North Carolina, embedding clinical research directly into standard-of-care settings. FOMAT’s model prioritizes diverse and underserved patient populations, with 91% of recruitment driven through its community partner network. The partnership with Massive Bio extends FOMAT’s capabilities by layering AI-driven prescreening onto its existing infrastructure, strengthening the pipeline from patient identification to trial enrollment.

“Connecting cancer patients to the right clinical trials at the right time is at the heart of what we do,” said Selin Kurnaz, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “FOMAT has built something remarkable, a trusted research network that reaches patients where they already receive their care. By bringing our AI prescreening capability into that environment, we can identify eligible patients earlier and reduce the friction that too often stands between a patient and a trial that could change their outcome.”

“From a clinical standpoint, the earlier we can identify a patient’s potential trial eligibility, the more options we can put in front of them,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. “Prescreening has historically been manual, slow, and inconsistent. Embedding AI into FOMAT’s community-based sites means we can bring speed and precision to that step without disrupting the physician relationships that make FOMAT’s model work. For patients in communities that have long been underrepresented in clinical research, this kind of infrastructure matters enormously.”

“This partnership reflects the kind of strategic collaboration we are actively building across the clinical trial ecosystem,” said Toygun Rauf Onaran, SVP of U.S. Provider Engagement and Partnerships at Massive Bio. “FOMAT is the largest embedded research organization in the country, and their footprint in community-based oncology is exactly where our prescreening technology creates the most value. We are starting with a focused pilot, but the potential to scale this across FOMAT’s full network represents a meaningful expansion of how many patients we can ultimately reach.”

“Clinical research can only transform lives if patients have a clear path to access it. This pilot brings together Massive Bio's innovative AI technology and FOMAT's embedded research model to identify trial opportunities earlier and within the healthcare settings patients already know and trust. We're excited to evaluate how this approach can accelerate access and, if successful, expand Oncology research opportunities for more communities across our growing national footprint," said Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT.

Massive Bio serves patients across 17 markets and has facilitated more than 19,000 clinical trial matches to date. The company’s AI platform is backed by a peer-reviewed prospective study published in ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, demonstrating four times faster trial matching with measurable accuracy across 3,804 real-world cancer patients. Massive Bio is a recipient of the DiMe Seal from the Digital Medicine Society and is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries.

The prescreening project is currently in its pilot phase, with both organizations evaluating outcomes and patient reach before determining the timeline and scope of a broader expansion.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society’s independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.

For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

About FOMAT

FOMAT, headquartered in Oxnard, California, is the nation's largest Embedded Research Organization (ERO), focused on bringing clinical research directly into community-based, standard-of-care settings to expand access for diverse and underserved patient populations. With over 10 years of experience in Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials across a wide variety of therapeutic areas, FOMAT relies on a highly experienced clinical research team to assist Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in reaching their project goals quickly and effectively. FOMAT is a site network of 40+ investigator sites across the U.S., focused on serving diverse and underserved patient populations across multiple therapeutic areas. By collaborating with community-based research physician groups, the company supports inclusive access to Phase I–IV clinical studies, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of dedicated professionals.

For more information, visit fomatmedical.com.

Media Contact

Massive Bio

Mert Turkkan

Marketing Director

mturkkan@massivebio.com

FOMAT

Jonathan Gardow

Vice President, Business Development

bd@fomatmedical.com