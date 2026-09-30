Masimo Wins Two OCTANE High Tech Awards - Company Recognized for ‘Deal of the Year’ and ‘Best Technology Leadership Team’

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masimo, a Danaher company and a specialty diagnostics solutions innovator of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, today announced that it received two honors at the 2026 Octane High Tech Awards, winning Deal of the Year and Best Technology Company Leadership Team.

The awards recognize two significant milestones for Masimo: the company's $9.9 billion acquisition by Danaher and the leadership team guiding Masimo as it begins its next chapter as part of Danaher's Diagnostics platform.

"The Deal of the Year recognition is meaningful, particularly given the strength of the medtech ecosystem here in Orange County, but I'm especially proud of the recognition of our leadership team," said Tim Benner, President of Masimo. "This is a group defined by patient-centricity, innovation and agility, and they have led through significant change while keeping our associates, customers and, most importantly, patients at the center of everything we do. I couldn't be prouder of this team and what we are building together."

Benner continued, "We're also grateful to Octane for this recognition and for the important role it plays in bringing together and supporting Orange County's technology and medical technology community. Masimo has deep roots here, and we're proud to be part of a community that continues to advance innovation, entrepreneurship and technologies that can make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

The Deal of the Year award recognized Danaher's $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, which was completed in June 2026. The Best Technology Company Leadership Team award recognizes a leadership team of a technology or medical technology company in Orange County. Masimo's leadership team was honored for its work leading the organization through a transformational period while maintaining focus on customers, innovation, operational excellence and improving patient outcomes.

The Octane High Tech Awards celebrate companies and leaders contributing to Orange County's technology and medical technology ecosystem. Masimo is proud to join fellow innovators from across the region in recognizing the people and organizations helping strengthen Orange County as a center for technology and medical innovation.

About Masimo



Masimo, a Danaher company and a specialty diagnostics solutions innovator of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is for our innovations to empower clinicians to transform patient care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies in over 100 independent and objective studies, which can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients around the world each year and is the primary pulse oximetry at all 10 top U.S. hospitals as ranked in the 2026 Newsweek World's Best Hospitals listing. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

About Danaher



Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our more than 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contact:



Christine McCullough



christine.mccullough@masimo.com

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SOURCE Masimo Corporation