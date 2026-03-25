Marvel Biosciences Selects Novotech as CRO for Its Phase I Clinical Trial of MB-204

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel, therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions is pleased to announce that it has selected Novotech as the contract research organization (“CRO”) for the Company’s upcoming Phase I for its lead drug candidate MB-204. Novotech is an internationally recognized full service CRO based in Australia, that was awarded the 2025 Global Biotechnology Contract Research Organization Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan in recognition of its innovation, client-focused delivery, and global impact.

“Having previously worked with Novotech on multiple clinical programs, I am pleased to be working with Novotech again”, said Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel Biosciences. “Australia is an attractive place to conduct first-in-man studies owing to their favourable regulatory environment and tax credits exceeding 40% of the costs incurred there.”

MB-204 is Marvel’s patented neuroactive adenosine A2A antagonist that has completed cGMP synthesis and 4-week GLP toxicological studies. MB-204 is being developed for neurodevelopmental disorders such as Rett syndrome and Fragile X with the potential to treat autism spectrum disorder and depression. Selecting a leading Australian CRO positions Marvel Biosciences to accelerate its Phase I program through a streamlined regulatory pathway with significant cost efficiencies, maximizing capital while maintaining world-class clinical standards. Partnering with Novotech marks a pivotal inflection point for the Company, signaling MB-204’s transition into human trials and reinforcing confidence in its potential to deliver value in underserved neurodevelopmental indications.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market. Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and oﬃcers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp. J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com Tel: 403 770 2469