Marvel Biosciences Selected to Present Alzheimer’s Research at the 2025 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present its latest research findings at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place in July 2025.

The Company will present preclinical data from its acute Alzheimer’s disease study, conducted in collaboration with Professor Emmanuel Planel, a global expert in tau pathology. This research demonstrated MB-204’s ability to significantly reduce tau hyperphosphorylation in mice - a core aspect of Alzheimer’s disease - highlighting MB-204’s potential as a disease-modifying therapy.

“We are honoured to be presenting at the world’s leading forum for Alzheimer’s research,” said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Scientific Officer of Marvel Biosciences. “Our data suggest MB-204 may offer a novel approach to targeting tau pathology in Alzheimer’s disease.”

For additional context, please refer to our earlier announcement detailing MB-204’s impact on tau phosphorylation: https://marvelbiotechnology.com/marvel-biosciences-announces-positive-interim-results-on-tau-phosphorylation-with-mb-204/

In addition to the acute study findings, Marvel is currently conducting a chronic Alzheimer’s disease study in the 5xFAD model, supported by a grant from Alberta Innovates. This ongoing study will evaluate MB-204’s effect on cognition, behavior, and disease pathology in a validated mouse model. Results are expected in Q3 2025.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary- based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company. The Company is developing MB-204, a novel ﬂuorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson’s drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a antagonist. A signiﬁcant and growing body of scientiﬁc evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer’s Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.

