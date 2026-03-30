Marvel Biosciences Secures Alberta Innovates Funding to Support the Phase I Testing of MB-204

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, today announced it has secured non-dilutive funding from the Alberta Innovates CarE (AICE) market access program to support the Phase I testing of its lead compound, MB-204.

The $600,000 AICE-funded project represents a significant contribution toward the overall cost of the Phase I clinical trial of MB-204 and supports the advancement of the program into human trials. The AICE program is highly competitive and subject to rigorous peer review, providing strong third-party validation of the scientific and commercial potential of MB-204.

“On behalf of Marvel Biosciences, we are very grateful to Alberta Innovates for recognizing the importance and potential of MB-204 as a novel approach to treating autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and related conditions” commented CEO Rod Matheson. “This competitive, peer-reviewed funding reinforces growing confidence around MB-204, and its potential to address socio-behavioural symptoms through a differentiated mechanism.”

In addition to this award, Marvel also recently received a grant from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) for the development of a novel, small volume, liquid-based formulation of MB-204. This pediatric-friendly formulation is designed to improve patient compliance, particularly for individuals with difficulty swallowing (refer to press release dated February 18, 2026 ).

Together, these funding milestones reflect increasing validation of Marvel’s development strategy and the therapeutic potential of MB-204, at a critical inflection point as it transitions from preclinical innovation to clinical-stage execution. With capital secured and formulation development already underway, the Company is advancing toward clinical-stage execution with strong operational momentum.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders such as Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome to provide new options for patients with few effective treatments.

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and oﬃcers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp. J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com Tel: 403 770 2469