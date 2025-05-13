Marvel Biosciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) -and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "" or ""), announces that, further to its press releases of March 28, 2025 and May 2, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the ""). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,150,000 units (the "") at a price of $0.125 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,018,750 (the "").Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (""). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.175 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on the date that is two (2) years from the date of the issuance of the Units; provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") is at least $0.30 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days) (the ""), the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Corporation to a date that is not less than 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders, which notice may be by way of general press release (the ""). If such news release is issued, all Warrants that are not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. Calgary time on the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire immediately after such time on the Accelerated Expiry Date.Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company. The Company is developing MB-204, a novel ﬂuorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson's drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a antagonist. A signiﬁcant and growing body of scientiﬁc evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer's Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer orDr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science OfficerTel: 403 770 2469To view the source version of this press release, please visit