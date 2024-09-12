Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Agenda and Speakers for Investor & Analyst Day on September 20, 2024

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced agenda topics and speakers for its upcoming Investor & Analyst Day on Friday, September 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET in New York.





The event will feature presentations from Marinus’ leadership and key opinion leaders (KOLs) with a focus on the development program and commercial launch preparations for ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). Marinus’ leadership will provide updated baseline patient demographics and characteristics from the Phase 3 TrustTSC trial and discuss the market opportunity in TSC. KOLs will share their clinical experiences with TSC, present new open label extension data from Marinus’ Phase 2 TSC clinical trial, and provide an overview on the burden of illness, current treatment landscape, and limitations. In addition, Marinus’ leadership will highlight how the Company is planning to expand its clinical pipeline with development programs in other neurodevelopmental epilepsies, pending the results of the TrustTSC trial which is expected to readout topline data in the first half of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Marinus Speakers:

Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Steven E. Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer

Alex Aimetti, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Sonya Weigle, Chief People and Investor Relations Officer

Lisa Lejuwaan, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Lead, Rare Genetic Epilepsy

KOL Speakers:

Dr. Mary Kay Koenig, M.D., Director of the Center for Treatment of Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disease (CTPND), Director of Research for the Division of Child and Adolescent Neurology at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School

Dr. Rajsekar R. Rajaraman, M.D., M.S., Director of the UCLA Tuberous Sclerosis Center of Excellence and the UCLA CDKL5 Center of Excellence, Associate Professor in Pediatric Neurology at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital

In-person attendance is open to invited research analysts and institutional investors. All others are invited to watch the live video webcast. Live questions will be taken by in-person guests, and virtual participants may submit questions through the webcast platform.

To register for the video webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the event.

Featured KOL Speaker Biographies:

Dr. Mary Kay Koenig serves as the Director of the CTPND and Director of Research for the Division of Child & Adolescent Neurology at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School. Dr. Koenig attended the University of Texas in Austin where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry. Following undergraduate school, Dr. Koenig received a Master’s of Science in Microbiology at Southwest Texas State University followed by her Medical Doctorate at St. George’s School of Medicine. After medical school, Dr. Koenig completed a pediatrics residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Neurology at The University of Texas Medical School. Upon completion of her fellowship, she joined the faculty and is now a tenured professor. She has served as the director for the UT Mitochondrial Center of Excellence since 2007, the co-Director for the UT Memorial Hermann Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic since 2007, and the Leigh Syndrome clinic director since 2013. Dr. Koenig strives to provide excellent clinic care and advance research for children afflicted with genetic neurodegenerative disease. She also works to mentor and educate junior faculty, fellows, residents, and medical students in the art of medicine and clinical research.

Dr. Rajsekar “Raj” Rajaraman is an Associate Professor in Pediatric Neurology at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. He completed his Pediatric Neurology residency, Clinical Neurophysiology fellowship, and Epilepsy fellowship training at UCLA. A native of New Jersey, Dr. Rajaraman completed his pediatrics residency at the Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey. During his pediatric residency, his exposure to seizures and the effects that epilepsy has on the patient and family led to him pursuing a career in pediatric epileptology at UCLA. Currently, his clinical and research interests involve all aspects of infantile spasms, as well as its effects in Tuberous Sclerosis and CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder. Dr. Rajaraman is currently the Director of the UCLA Tuberous Sclerosis Center of Excellence as well as the UCLA CDKL5 Center of Excellence. He is the primary investigator of over a dozen pharmaceutical and investigator driven clinical trials and studies. He has presented research at multiple conferences, including the American Academy of Neurology, Child Neurology Society, and the American Epilepsy Society, receiving achievements including the national 2014 American Epilepsy Society Young Investigator Award. Dr. Rajaraman has multiple publications on rare developmental epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). In addition to his clinical and research interests, Dr. Rajaraman is an active member of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) and American Epilepsy Society (AES). He volunteers for the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Los Angeles, including helping at their annual Walk to End Epilepsy at the Rose Bowl, as well as the Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s product, ZTALMY ® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, is an FDA-approved prescription medication introduced in the U.S. in 2022. For more information, please visit www.marinuspharma.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

