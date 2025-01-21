Marea Therapeutics Forms Clinical Scientific Advisory Board

World-class clinical scientific advisory board consists of leading experts in drug development and cardiometabolic diseases

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the formation of a clinical scientific advisory board (SAB) consisting of leading experts in drug development and cardiometabolic diseases.





“We are at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth and development and we are delighted to have such an esteemed group of leaders to advise and support our team,” said Ethan Weiss, M.D., chief scientific officer of Marea. “Each member brings unique experience and deep expertise to the table, and their collective input and advice will be invaluable in shaping the future scientific and clinical direction of the company.”

Formation of Clinical Scientific Advisory Board

Marea’s clinical scientific advisory board will complement the deep expertise of Marea Therapeutics’ leadership team, founders and board of directors to support the company in advancing its portfolio of potentially first- or best-in-class product candidates for the treatment of cardiometabolic disease.

In addition to the company’s scientific co-founders, Charles Homcy M.D., Joshua Rabinowitz, M.D., and Sir Stephen O’Rahilly, M.D., the members of Marea’s clinical SAB include:

Priscilla Hsue, M.D.

Priscilla Hsue, M.D., is chief of cardiology at UCLA; she holds the Chizuko and Nobuyuki Kawata Chair in Cardiology, and is professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Hsue’s research interests include: 1) pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease in the setting of viral infection including HIV and COVID-19; 2) role of inflammation/immune activation in cardiovascular disease; and 3) cardiovascular disease in vulnerable populations including global cardiology. She leads a multidisciplinary team that encompasses a broad portfolio of clinical and translational studies including clinical trials in both the cardiovascular and HIV disease spaces. Her team has performed trials using lipid lowering, anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, polypill, CAR T-cell, and in vivo gene editing approaches. Dr. Hsue did all her training including medical school, internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at UCSF. Before joining UCLA recently in July 2024, she was the chief of cardiology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (a safety net hospital in SF and one of the UCSF teaching hospitals).

Morris J. Birnbaum, M.D.

Morris J. Birnbaum, M.D., Ph.D., is a physician scientist who has led research teams investigating metabolic regulation and related chronic disease in both academic and pharmaceutical settings. As a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Dr. Birnbaum led studies related to insulin signaling and resistance, the regulation of glucose transport and lipid synthesis, and muscle metabolism. At Pfizer, Dr. Birnbaum served as senior vice president and chief scientific officer of internal medicine and was responsible for the discovery and early clinical development of drugs designed to treat diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart failure and cachexia. Dr. Birnbaum earned an A.B., Ph.D. and M.D. from Brown University and completed an Internal Medicine residency at Barnes Hospital at Washington University in St. Louis followed by postdoctoral training at the University of California, San Francisco, and Sloan-Kettering Institute in New York.

Daniel J. Rader, M.D.

Dr. Rader is the Seymour Gray professor of molecular medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, where he serves as chair of genetics and chief of translational medicine and human genetics. Dr. Rader is a physician-scientist with a long and meritorious history as researcher. His career has focused on the use of human genetics for identification of novel pathways involved in metabolic and cardiovascular phenotypes and diseases, and studies in both model systems and humans with the goal of elucidating molecular and physiological mechanisms. He has also pursued the implications of his work for translational therapeutics and precision medicine. He has long been engaged in human genetics discovery of both Mendelian lipid disorders and complex traits. In that context he has led projects involving genotype-directed deep phenotyping of individuals with Mendelian conditions or rare mutations, as well as recruitment of large numbers of participants with these phenotypes. He directs a functional genomics laboratory where he and his research team attempt to discern the biology of pathways identified through human genetics studies. He has a strong interest and track record of using translational approaches to use the biological information generated in the lab, for development of novel therapeutic approaches.

Scott M. Wasserman, M.D.

Scott is the chief medical officer of Kailera, a private biotechnology company advancing a broad pipeline of next-generation therapies for obesity and associated conditions. He is an experienced drug-developer, physician-scientist, and biotech executive. Over the last two decades, he spent time in both private biotech as a venture Partner at Frazier Life Sciences and a CEO and co-founder of Latigo Biotherapeutics, as well as public biopharma at Amgen. Prior to joining industry, Scott was on faculty at Stanford University in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and served as a non-interventional cardiologist at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Palo Alto, CA.

Scott received his B.S., Magna Cum Laude from Haverford College and his M.D., Magna Cum Laude from Harvard Medical School. He completed his postgraduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Medicine at Stanford University and post-doctoral cardiovascular research at COR Therapeutics, Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Stanford.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead program, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

