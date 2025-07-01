Marea Therapeutics Appoints Shishir Gadam, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced the appointment of Shishir Gadam, Ph.D., as chief technical officer. Dr. Gadam has extensive experience in the biotechnology industry and brings deep expertise and leadership in biologics development and manufacturing to Marea Therapeutics.

Dr. Gadam was most recently chief technical officer at Cargo Therapeutics and responsible for technical operations for the cell therapy portfolio. Prior to Cargo, he held the position of vice president and head of cell therapy global manufacturing sciences & technology at Juno therapeutics, a Celgene company and Bristol Myers Squibb where he was instrumental in launch of two cell therapy commercial CAR-T products. During his tenure at Genetech/Roche from 2006-2018, he held positions of increasing responsibility across technical development and manufacturing advancing multiple biologics programs. Dr. Gadam started his career at Merck & Company in developing bioprocesses for vaccines. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a M.S. in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Institue of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, India.

“We are delighted to welcome Shishir to our senior leadership team,” said Josh Lehrer, M.D., M.Phil., FACC, chief executive officer of Marea Therapeutics. “Shishir brings a remarkable track record of technical leadership across biologics, vaccines, and cell therapies, and his deep expertise in CMC and manufacturing operations will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline toward late-stage development. His proven ability to scale innovative therapies and build world-class technical capabilities will be invaluable as we prepare for Phase 3 readiness and continue to grow Marea into a leading cardioendocrine company.”

“I’m thrilled to join Marea at such an exciting moment in its growth,” said Dr. Gadam. “The company’s commitment to advancing first-in-class therapies for cardioendocrine diseases is both scientifically compelling and deeply meaningful. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to build and scale robust technical operations that will accelerate development and ultimately deliver transformative medicines to patients.”

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead therapy, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

