Marea Therapeutics Appoints Charmi Turner as Senior Vice President, People & Culture

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced the appointment of Charmi Turner as senior vice president, people & culture. Charmi is an experienced life sciences industry human resources executive who brings deep expertise in leadership development and organizational alignment to Marea Therapeutics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charmi to our senior leadership team,” said Josh Lehrer, M.D., M.Phil., FACC, chief executive officer of Marea. “Charmi will lead the growth of our talent, cultivate our successful culture, and build leadership within the organization, championing Marea’s values and the strength of its people. Charmi’s appointment comes at a very exciting time of growth for Marea, as our lead program, MAR001 enters Phase 2b clinical development for cardiovascular disease and MAR002 nears the clinic for acromegaly.”

“Marea has an incredible culture and I am excited to join this exceptional team of scientists and company-builders,” said Charmi Turner. “The compelling data from the recent Phase 2a study shows that MAR001 has the potential to be an important new treatment option for high-risk patients. I look forward to working with the team as Marea enters its next chapter of growth.”

Prior to joining Marea, Charmi led HR and internal communications for Stratus Therapeutics. She has also held vice president of people roles at Rain Oncology, Tranquis Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences. Charmi has also held senior roles, growing the human resources functions and building headcount, for over 30 biotechnology organizations during a span of 20 years as owner of an HR consulting firm. Charmi holds a Master of Organizational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Middle Tennessee State University.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead therapy, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

