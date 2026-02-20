Mapi Pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Glatiramer Acetate Once a Month Depot for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, on March 3, 2026

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative long-acting depot injectable treatments, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

The event will feature presentations by Aaron Miller, MD (Corinne Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai) and Carlo S. Tornatore, MD (MedStar Health, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital), who will discuss the unmet needs and current treatment landscape for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) and Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) based on Mapi’s Depot technology and IP. Shai Rubnov PhD, Mapi’s VP R&D will discuss the Mapi’s Depot technologies, product pipeline and their approval process and Ehud Marom, Mapi’s Chairman and CEO who will discuss the Company’s financial aspects and respond to questions. To register, click here.

Mapi’s Glatiramer Acetate Depot (GA Depot) is a once-monthly injection for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. GA Depot is currently the subject of clinical studies for both relapsing forms of MS (RMS). The product is in a final review process in Germany and starting a global Phase III study for PPMS. Company management will review results from the successful multi-center Phase II clinical trial of GA Depot for PPMS with support from the excellent Phase III data from the RMS study. The recent PPMS results were presented at the ACTRIMS Forum 2026. Management will discuss next registration steps and commercial opportunities for both indications and unmet clinical needs.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Aaron Miller, MD

Aaron Miller, MD is the Medical Director of the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis and a Professor of Neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He also serves as Vice-Chair for Education in the Department of Neurology. For 23 years prior to becoming Medical Director, he headed the Division of Neurology at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he also served as director of the Multiple Sclerosis Care Center. Dr. Miller served as Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) from October 2002-2009 and is the immediate past president of the National Medical Advisory Board. He also served as the Chairman of the Clinical Advisory Committee of the New York City Chapter of the NMSS from 1991-2004. He formerly served as the Chairman of the Professional Education Committee of the NMSS and is a past president of the Consortium of MS Centers. He was a member of the National Board of the NMSS from 2002-2017. Dr. Miller received the Hope Award from the National MS Society in 2021. He was also the first Chairman of the multiple sclerosis section of the American Academy of Neurology and has participated in numerous clinical trials of new treatments for multiple sclerosis. Dr. Miller is also very active with the American Academy of Neurology for which he served as Editor of Continuum, their bi-monthly continuing education publication from 2003-2012 and as Editor of Continuum Audio from 2012-2021. He was Secretary of the AAN Board (2013-2017) and was also a member of the Board from 2009-2013. From 1997-2003, he served as Co-chairman of the Education Committee and Chairman of the Annual Meeting Subcommittee.

About Carlo S. Tornatore, MD

Carlo S. Tornatore, MD is the Regional Chief of Neurology for MedStar Health and Chairman and Neurologist-in-Chief in the Department of Neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He is also the Executive Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Patient Centered Specialty Practice MedStar Georgetown and Professor and Chairman in the Department of Neurology at Georgetown University Medical Center. Dr. Tornatore received his undergraduate degree in neurobiology from Cornell University and then attended Georgetown University School of Medicine where he received his medical degree. Following a Neurology Residency at Georgetown University Hospital, he was a post-doctoral fellow at the National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Tornatore has published extensively in the areas of neuroimmunology, neurovirology and Multiple Sclerosis and is currently involved in over 15 clinical trials for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. He has won multiple awards in the areas of medical student teaching, patient care and scholarly research.

About GA Depot Phase II Study Results

This was an open-label Phase IIa clinical trial that enrolled 30 patients with PPMS, treated with 25 mg (n = 10) or 40 mg (n = 20) IM GA Depot for up to 3 years. The results showed that overall disability remained stable over time, with mean EDSS scores improving slightly from 5.1 at baseline to 4.5 at three years. All patients except one did not experience confirmed disability progression (CDP) over 12 weeks, resulting in a disability progression free rate of 96.6%. Most patients also maintained stable physical function, with 89.7% remaining stable on the 9-Hole Peg Test and 79.3% on the Timed 25-Foot Walk. Sixty nine percent of patients showed no evidence of progression (NEP), with similar rates observed in both dose groups.

Treatment with GA Depot was generally well tolerated. Most adverse events (81.6%) were mild (most common were injection site reactions, asthenia, fever). AEs and ISRs rates were numerically lower with 25 mg than with 40 mg. No unexpected AEs were reported.

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi Pharma (Mapi) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in development of high barrier-to-entry and high added-value life cycle management (“LCM”) products and AB Rated Depot injectable products that target large markets that include complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and formulations. Mapi’s lead product is GA Depot which is partnered with Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) in an agreement under which Viatris was granted an exclusive license to commercialize the GA Depot injection product for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). Following successful Phase 3 results GA Depot is currently under FDA & EU review. Mapi is developing depot long-acting injections for anti-psychotic and diabetes medical indications. The Company is also marketing its own generic versions of Fingolimod (Gilenya®) and Apremilast (Otezla®) in specific geographic markets. Mapi’s portfolio also includes a leading development of Depot drugs for Schizophrenia, GLP-1 for diabetes, weight loss, with innovative intellectual property. Mapi is built on strong chemical and pharmaceutical R&D and clinical development capabilities and a deep understanding of the global market and of regulatory needs. Mapi is a global company with an API production and aseptic depot manufacturing and a Fill & Finish for injectable Finished Dosage Forms. Mapi has strong IP positions, numerous granted patent applications for APIs and formulations. For more information, please visit www.mapi-pharma.com

Contacts:

Alex Mogle

Vice President, Corporate Development

Mapi Pharma

+972 52 6080297

alex@mapi-pharma.com

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com