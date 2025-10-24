Mallinckrodt plc to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, before market open. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The audio webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mallinckrodt.com under Events & Presentations through this webcast link. To access the call through a conference line, participants can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. Participants are advised to join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Mallinckrodt is dedicated to enhancing lives by providing therapeutics that strive to address unmet patient needs, and is a world-class manufacturer of high-quality generics, sterile injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Our company consists of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that operate in two businesses. Our Brands business is focused on autoimmune and rare diseases in areas including endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology, neonatal respiratory critical care, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, rheumatology, and urology. Our Par Health business includes generic drugs, sterile injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more, visit www.MNK-Endo.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

