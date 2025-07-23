SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mallinckrodt plc to Report Earnings Results for Second Quarter 2025

July 23, 2025 | 
2 min read

DUBLIN, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. 

A conference call for investors will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed as follows:

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, and ophthalmology; neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Reasons

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

bryan.reasons@mnk.com

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. © 2025.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-plc-to-report-earnings-results-for-second-quarter-2025-302509590.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace
July 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Targets $50B Oncology Sales By 2030: Updated
July 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
3d illustration of a black dragon flying on an extraterrestrial world with mountains beneath.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Draig Takes Flight With $140M Series A To Advance Neuropsych Drugs
June 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac