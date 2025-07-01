MAIA Biotechnology to Present Two Posters Featuring Cancer Telomere-Targeting Agents at FEBS 2025 Congress

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE American: MAIA) (“MAIA”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the 49th Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) 2025 Congress, hosted by the Turkish Biochemical Society, to be held July 5-9, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey. The poster presentations highlight MAIA’s lead telomere-targeting agent and next-generation treatments. The first presentation will be delivered by MAIA Scientific Advisory Board member, Z. Gunnur Dikmen, M.D., Ph.D., Hacettepe University, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Biochemistry in Ankara, Turkey.

Poster Presentation 1

Abstract title: “Telomere-targeting therapeutics RiboTHIO and THIO synergize with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade to suppress lung tumor growth”

Abstract number: 62164 Abstract notation: LB-R-32-12 Session title: Cancer Therapy Session date and time: July 7, 2025, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm TRT Presenter: Z. Günnur Dikmen, M.D., Ph.D. Abstract access: Available at FEBS Open Bio Journal after the Congress

Poster Presentation 2

Abstract title: "The effects of telomerase mediated telomere-targeting novel drug candidate compounds on oxidative DNA damage and DNA repair on A549 cells”

Abstract number: 60494 Abstract notation: P-32-095 Session title: Cancer Therapy Session date and time: July 7, 2025, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm TRT Presenter: Gamze Tuna Abstract access: Available at FEBS Open Bio Journal after the Congress

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate at the FEBS Congress where the outstanding merits of our first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agents will be featured before a gathering of the top European academic researchers and scientists.” said MAIA Chairman and CEO Vlad Vitoc, M.D. “These scientific findings further illustrate the potential of our current and next-generation treatments to synergize with therapies used in several cancer indications.”

The most recent data from MAIA’s THIO-101 pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ateganosine as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed median overall survival (OS) of 17.8 months1 in a heavily pre-treated population.

____________________ 1 May 15, 2025, data cut

About Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS)

Founded on 1st January 1964, FEBS has become one of Europe's largest organizations in the molecular life sciences. It has over 30,000 members across 39 biochemistry and molecular biology Societies (its 'Constituent Societies') in different countries of Europe and regions. As a grass-roots organization, FEBS thereby provides a voice to a large part of the academic research and teaching community in Europe and beyond.

About Turkish Biochemical Society (TBS)

Established in 1975 in Ankara, the TBS is the Turkish home of basic and clinical biochemistry. We unite researchers across diverse fields such as biochemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, molecular medicine, and bioinformatics under one visionary umbrella. Our mission is to foster a vibrant community where ideas flourish, knowledge expands, and the frontiers of science and medicine are continuously pushed forward.

About Ateganosine

Ateganosine (THIO, 6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2’-deoxyguanosine) is a first-in-class investigational telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Telomeres, along with the enzyme telomerase, play a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies. The modified nucleotide 6-thio-2’-deoxyguanosine induces telomerase-dependent telomeric DNA modification, DNA damage responses, and selective cancer cell death. Ateganosine-damaged telomeric fragments accumulate in cytosolic micronuclei and activates both innate (cGAS/STING) and adaptive (T-cell) immune responses. The sequential treatment of ateganosine followed by PD-(L)1 inhibitors resulted in profound and persistent tumor regression in advanced, in vivo cancer models by induction of cancer type–specific immune memory. Ateganosine is presently developed as a second or later line of treatment for NSCLC for patients that have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is ateganosine (THIO), a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

MAIA cautions that all statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that statements are not forward-looking. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In this release, unless the context requires otherwise, “MAIA,” “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refers to MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Investor Relations Contact

+1 (872) 270-3518

ir@maiabiotech.com