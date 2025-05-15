MAIA Biotechnology Accepted for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE American: MAIA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that an abstract about the efficacy data from the Phase 2 THIO-101 clinical trial was accepted for poster presentation at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), taking place May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. The poster is scheduled for presentation on May 31, 2025, from 01:30pm to 04:30pm CDT in the Lung Cancer track.

“We continue to believe that our telomere targeting agent ateganosine (THIO) could become a best-in-class anticancer treatment with the potential to challenge the standard of care for NSCLC,” said MAIA CEO Vlad Vitoc, M.D. “Treatment with ateganosine has shown excellent efficacy in third-line NSCLC to date and we look forward to presenting our findings at ASCO 2025 on May 31st.”

Poster Presentation Details

Poster title: “Phase 2 Study of Telomere-Targeting Agent THIO Sequenced With Cemiplimab in Third-Line Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor–Resistant Advanced NSCLC: Evaluation of Overall Survival”

Session date and time: May 31, 2025, 01:30pm to 04:30pm CDT

Presenter: Tomasz Jankowski, M.D.

MAIA’s poster will be available on the Publications page of MAIA’s website on the day of the presentation.

About ASCO 2025

The 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting will feature over 200 sessions and more than 5,000 posters complementing the theme, “Driving Knowledge to Action: Building a Better Future,” reflecting the meeting’s tradition of inspiring and advancing the oncology field with the power of the latest knowledge in cancer care.

About Ateganosine

Ateganosine (THIO, 6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2’-deoxyguanosine) is a first-in-class investigational telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Telomeres, along with the enzyme telomerase, play a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies. The modified nucleotide 6-thio-2’-deoxyguanosine induces telomerase-dependent telomeric DNA modification, DNA damage responses, and selective cancer cell death. Ateganosine-damaged telomeric fragments accumulate in cytosolic micronuclei and activates both innate (cGAS/STING) and adaptive (T-cell) immune responses. The sequential treatment with ateganosine followed by PD-(L)1 inhibitors resulted in profound and persistent tumor regression in advanced, in vivo cancer models by induction of cancer type–specific immune memory. Ateganosine is presently developed as a second or later line of treatment for NSCLC for patients that have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

About THIO-101, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial

THIO-101 is a multicenter, open-label, dose finding Phase 2 clinical trial. It is the first trial designed to evaluate ateganosine’s anti-tumor activity when followed by PD-(L)1 inhibition. The trial is testing the hypothesis that low doses of ateganosine administered prior to cemiplimab (Libtayo®) will enhance and prolong immune response in patients with advanced NSCLC who previously did not respond or developed resistance and progressed after first-line treatment regimen containing another checkpoint inhibitor. The trial design has two primary objectives: (1) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ateganosine administered as an anticancer compound and a priming immune activator (2) to assess the clinical efficacy of ateganosine using overall response rate (ORR) as the primary clinical endpoint. The expansion of the study will assess ORR in advanced NSCLC patients receiving third line (3L) therapy who were resistant to previous checkpoint inhibitor treatments (CPI) and chemotherapy. Treatment with ateganosine followed by cemiplimab (Libtayo®) has been generally well-tolerated to date in a heavily pre-treated population. For more information on this Phase 2 trial, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT05208944.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is ateganosine, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

