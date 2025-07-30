Magnolia Medical Appoints Jason Richey as President & Chief Executive Officer

Richey Brings Proven Leadership in Scaling High-Growth MedTech Companies Across Global Markets

SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., the inventor of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® platform, today announced the appointment of Jason Richey as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2025. Richey brings more than 20 years of experience leading innovative medical technology companies.

Nearly 10 million blood cultures performed in U.S. hospitals to detect bloodstream infections, including sepsis, have benefited from the clinically proven accuracy of the Steripath® platform. Improved blood culture accuracy enhances patient outcomes while reducing avoidable costs and unnecessary antibiotic use.

Richey joins Magnolia Medical at a pivotal time, as the company's innovations continue to accelerate the adoption of a new standard of care for this critical diagnostic test. Pioneered by Magnolia Medical, this standard has received widespread endorsement from leading medical societies.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to Magnolia Medical," said Greg Bullington, Co-Founder of Magnolia Medical. "His extensive experience leading high-growth MedTech organizations makes him the ideal leader to guide Magnolia Medical through this next critical phase of growth."

Ron Lowy, Chairman of the Magnolia Medical Board, added, "Jason's appointment underscores Magnolia Medical's commitment to fostering a world-class executive team with the vision and expertise to fully leverage its transformative technologies. The Board also extends its gratitude to Greg for his many contributions and for leading the development and early commercialization of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® platform, which has become an industry-recognized standard for reliable blood culture collection. Additionally, we are looking forward to continued collaboration with Greg on the success of Magnolia Medical."

"Magnolia Medical is at the forefront of redefining the benchmark for sepsis diagnostic accuracy," said Jason Richey, President and CEO. "The company's clinically proven technologies and unwavering commitment to patient-centered care are second to none. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Magnolia Medical to expand our impact, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and support the company's continued growth."

About Magnolia Medical Technologies



Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets breakthrough blood and bodily fluid collection systems designed to improve the accuracy and consistency of critical diagnostic tests. The company invented and holds foundational patents for the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique® (ISDT®) and Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) technologies—clinically proven to significantly reduce blood culture contamination.

Magnolia Medical has built a robust intellectual property portfolio comprising over 200 issued patents and more than 50 pending applications, encompassing hundreds of novel device designs and integrated diagnostic technologies.

