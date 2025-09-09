MadSci Announces $10 Million Oversubscribed Seed Financing to Advance Smart Technology for Neurologic Conditions

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Scientific, Inc., (MadSci) a private MedTech company developing smart electro-mechanical solutions for patients with neurologic conditions including hydrocephalus, announced today that aggregate target proceeds for its seed round have been increased by $3 million in order to accommodate overwhelming investor support and accelerate development of the SmartShunt™ Hydrocephalus Management System. Earlier this year, MadSci announced a $7 million seed financing round co-led by WARF Ventures and two other investors.

The oversubscription reflects additional investments from both institutional investors and strategic backers, including mHUB Ventures, Heinz Ventures, Endeavor Health Ventures, Isthmus Project, Princeton Alumni Angels, Stateline Angels, Impact Foundation, the MedTech Angels, Central Illinois Angels, and numerous family offices and angels.

"The enthusiastic support from investors has surpassed our expectations and underscores widespread confidence in our technology and strategy," stated Tyler Wanke, MD, MBA, MEM, Chief Executive Officer of MadSci. "We are grateful for our investors' continued support and confidence in our ability to execute on an ambitious vision to deliver innovative solutions for patients with hydrocephalus and their families."

The proceeds will be used to advance product development of the company's innovative SmartShunt System, expand preclinical experience, and grow the team. The system is designed to integrate diagnostic and therapeutic functions to enable personalized and informed hydrocephalus management.

"This novel platform reflects the strength and vision of MadSci's leadership and holds real promise to improve the lives of patients living with this chronic disease," said Haven Allen, Chief Executive Officer, mHUB Ventures. "As a proud investor, mHUB Ventures is excited to support MadSci and their continued progress."

"The pediatric and adult hydrocephalus market faces a significant and longstanding unmet clinical need, with patients and families relying on technologies that have seen limited innovation for decades. The MadSci team brings deep expertise and a compelling vision to transform care in a market in which the company is uniquely positioned to innovate. These dynamics create a powerful opportunity for both patient impact and future strategic interest," commented Eric S. Heinz, Founder & CEO, Managing Partner, Heinz Ventures.

Hydrocephalus is a serious neurological condition affecting at least one million children and adults in the U.S.1 — and likely many more who remain undiagnosed. The condition is caused by a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain's ventricles which can increase intracranial pressure and lead to neurological problems or even death if untreated. Awareness of the condition has grown recently following the announcement of singer Billy Joel's diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a form that often develops later in life.

The SmartShunt System is under development and is not yet authorized for use or available for sale in any country.

ABOUT MADSCI



MadSci is an early-stage MedTech company innovating smart electro-mechanical solutions to improve treatment and long-term care for patients with hydrocephalus and other neurologic conditions. Hydrocephalus is a potentially fatal condition that affects over one million children and adults in the U.S. and current treatment options are plagued by high failure rates and diagnostic uncertainty. The company's SmartShunt System is designed with state-of-the-art technology aiming to reduce shunt failure and increase diagnostic capabilities.

Media Contact:



Jennie Kim



Sprig Consulting



jennie@sprigconsulting.com

____________________

1Hydrocephalus Association Fact Sheet

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madsci-announces-10-million-oversubscribed-seed-financing-to-advance-smart-technology-for-neurologic-conditions-302548432.html

SOURCE Madison Scientific, Inc.