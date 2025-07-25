SUBSCRIBE
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Release Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast on August 5, 2025

July 25, 2025 | 
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2025, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Following the announcement, Madrigal’s management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m.
Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial and operating results.

The live webcast may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

The webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


