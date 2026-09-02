SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) announced today that the company will participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


Pennsylvania Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing mindfulness relaxation breathing concept with woman breathing in relaxing breath of swirling nature background
Job Trends
Over 1/3 stay in biopharma jobs for health insurance, poll finds
August 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
A modern artistic collage featuring images of office chairs. The concept revolves around recruitment and personnel selection.
Job Trends
New funding, new jobs: 4 biotechs hiring after series B raises
July 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel