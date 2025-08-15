Made Scientific and New Jersey Delegates Celebrate Grand Opening of Flagship Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility

New Jersey Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, Assemblywoman Tennille McCoy, Plainsboro Township Mayor Edmund Yates, Middlesex County Board of Commissioners Director Ronald Rios, New Jersey Institute of Technology President Teik Lim, and more joined Made Scientific to celebrate the visionary new facility redefining cell therapy manufacturing

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday to commemorate the grand opening of its new 60,000 sq. ft. GMP manufacturing facility and headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. Joining Made Scientific were representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator Andy Kim and Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who presented a proclamation, along with other federal, state, and local partners. The event marked a major milestone for the company and the region, underscoring New Jersey's role in the growing national landscape of advanced biomanufacturing and cell and gene therapy innovation.

"Made Scientific's investment in Plainsboro Township is a testament to how New Jersey continues to lead the nation in life sciences and advanced biomanufacturing," said Governor Phil Murphy. "Investing in this new facility creates good-paying, high-quality jobs for New Jerseyans. We are proud of companies like Made Scientific that are fueling the advancement of life-saving therapies and driving our innovation economy forward."

"We are very pleased that Made Scientific, a leading cell therapy CDMO, has made the decision to locate its new headquarters and GMP manufacturing facility here in Plainsboro. It reinforces the strength of our town and workforce that locating in Plainsboro is a positive decision for Made Scientific and other pharma and biotech companies," said Mayor Edmund Yates. "We know that Made Scientific will have a transformative impact in the development and manufacturing of breakthrough medicines for patients worldwide. We welcome other similar companies to join Made Scientific in Plainsboro."

The opening marks the completion of a $12 million initial investment in facility upgrades, equipment, and business system digitization, strengthening Made Scientific's position in the rapidly growing cell therapy sector and commitment to building long-term manufacturing capacity to support the next generation of cell therapies globally. A second phase of expansion has already been announced, and the company is expected to grow its workforce with more than 100 additional skilled professionals, strengthening the company's regional presence and industry influence.

"Today is more than a ribbon cutting. It is a clear signal of our commitment to this incredible industry and to this region," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of Made Scientific. "This facility is a testament to our dedication to supporting the next generation of cell therapy innovators for clinical-to-commercial manufacturing, all under one roof. With a globally compliant infrastructure, high-throughput GMP capacity, and a world-class team built for precision and speed, we are here to help our partners bring transformative therapies to patients with confidence and efficiency."

Industry leaders, government officials, and community stakeholders joined the celebration, which featured remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, and networking. Guests explored purpose-built process development labs and GMP cleanroom suites designed to support scalable GMP manufacturing for both autologous and allogeneic therapies.

The Princeton facility includes five (5) ISO 7 / Grade B cleanrooms, in-house quality control labs, and dedicated process and analytical development capabilities. It also incorporates advanced digital infrastructure, including Oracle NetSuite® for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Veeva Systems for Quality Management (QMS), Autolomous AutoloMATE® for Electronic Batch Records and Manufacturing Execution (MES), and LabVantage® for Laboratory Information Management (LIMS), ensuring end-to-end program visibility and operational rigor.

As part of its broader expansion, the event highlighted Made Scientific's recent announcement of an additional 12,000 square-foot build-out of GMP manufacturing cleanroom space, which will meet U.S. FDA and EU Annex 1 compliance standards and include high-throughput and automated manufacturing technologies. Once fully operational, the expansion will increase capacity by up to 2,000 additional batches per year to support late-phase and commercial programs. This expansion further establishes the Princeton headquarters as a Center of Excellence for clinical-and-commercial supply.

With continued investments in infrastructure, people, processes, and systems, Made Scientific remains focused on its mission: Defy limits, deliver results.

About Made Scientific



Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing the field of cell therapy. Since 2019, the company has specialized in developing, manufacturing, and releasing autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for early- to mid-stage clinical trials and has evolved into an end-to-end clinical-to-commercial service provider. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

