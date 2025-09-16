Made Scientific and Basilard BioTech Announce Technology Partnership to Advance Ex Vivo Gene Delivery for T Cell and iPSC Therapies

PRINCETON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Basilard BioTech, a Southern California biotechnology company pioneering novel delivery technologies for cell and gene therapy, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development and translation of Basilard BioTech's nanomechanical gene delivery platform, Celletto™.

Celletto™: Redefining Gene Delivery



Celletto™ is a disruptive nanomechanical gene delivery technology that addresses long-standing limitations of both viral vectors and conventional non-viral methods. By creating a controlled, transient disruption to the cell membrane using nanoneedles to directly transport nucleic acids (or any construct) into the nucleus of any cell type each time, Celletto™ enables exceptionally high transfection efficiency while preserving cell viability and function, unlike viral systems that are costly, complex, and carry insertional mutagenesis risks, or chemical/electroporation approaches that compromise viability, Celletto™ delivers:

Superior Cell Viability – Maintains the functional integrity of sensitive cell types, including T cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), enabling higher recovery rates and robust expansion.









– Maintains the functional integrity of sensitive cell types, including T cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), enabling higher recovery rates and robust expansion. High Gene Transfer Efficiency – Achieves reliable and reproducible delivery of genetic payloads across diverse constructs, including large plasmids and gene-editing components.









– Achieves reliable and reproducible delivery of genetic payloads across diverse constructs, including large plasmids and gene-editing components. Scalability & Flexibility – Engineered on silicon wafers as a modular platform adaptable for both small-scale research use and GMP-compliant large-scale manufacturing, offering a clear path from bench to clinic.









– Engineered on silicon wafers as a modular platform adaptable for both small-scale research use and GMP-compliant large-scale manufacturing, offering a clear path from bench to clinic. Reduced Cost & Manufacturing Complexity – By eliminating dependence on viral vectors, Celletto™ can significantly shorten production timelines and reduce costs, helping to make advanced therapies more accessible.

Technology Partnership with Made Scientific



Under the agreement, Basilard BioTech will leverage Made Scientific's Center of Excellence for Process and Analytical Development and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in Princeton, NJ, to validate and scale the Celletto™ platform across T cell, iPSC processes, and other cell substrates in the future.

"We look forward to collaborating with Made Scientific to demonstrate the transformative, and disruptive potential of Celletto™," said Brynley Lee, Founder, President and CEO of Basilard BioTech. "Our goal is to create a gene delivery solution that works seamlessly with all cell types, preserves cell health, drives reproducible gene transfer, and scales seamlessly from research to GMP production, ultimately accelerating the path to safer, more effective therapies. Made Scientific, with their deep experience and skilled teams, is the perfect partner for helping to confirm Celletto's™ unique capabilities."

"Our partnership with Basilard BioTech opens up an exceptional pathway to bring next-generation gene delivery into mainstream manufacturing," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman & CEO of Made Scientific. "By pairing Basilard's Celletto™ platform with Made Scientific's end-to-end clinical and commercial CDMO services, we can provide biotech innovators with a more scalable, efficient, and commercially viable solution for advancing transformative T cell and iPSC therapies."

On-site installation, training, and execution of joint studies is underway, with initial data readouts expected by the end of Q3 2025, and publication of results and presentation at upcoming industry conferences.

To learn more about Basilard BioTech and to view the Celletto™ platform in action, visit basilardbiotech.com.

About Made Scientific



Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical-and-commercial supply. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Basilard BioTech



Basilard BioTech is a Southern California-based biotechnology company revolutionizing the engineering of cell-based therapies. The company's flagship Celletto™ platform, is a currently second generation nanomechanical gene delivery technology designed to overcome the inefficiencies, costs, and safety concerns of viral and non-viral systems. By enabling scalable, efficient, and safe gene delivery while maintaining cell viability, Celletto™ offers a new standard for research, clinical, and commercial manufacturing of cell and gene therapies.

