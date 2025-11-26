Mabwell Announces First-Patient Dosing for Novel CDH17-Targeting ADC 7MW4911

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase I/II clinical trial of its independently developed novel CDH17-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) (R&D code: 7MW4911) for advanced solid tumors.

This Phase I/II clinical trial (CTR20254163) aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile, and preliminary efficacy of 7MW4911 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Previously, 7MW4911 had received IND clearance from FDA to initiate a Phase I/II clinical trial for advanced colorectal cancer and other advanced gastrointestinal tumors (NCT07216560).

7MW4911 is a novel CDH17-targeting ADC developed by Mabwell based on its proprietary IDDC™ platform. It is composed of a highly specific CDH17 monoclonal antibody capable of efficient internalization into tumor cells, a novel cleavable linker with high plasma stability, and a proprietary DNA topoisomerase I inhibitor payload, MF-6, specifically designed to overcome the multidrug resistance.

Preclinical studies demonstrated that 7MW4911 exhibited potent antitumor activity in CDX/PDX models of various gastrointestinal tumors. In multidrug-resistant models, its antitumor effect was significantly superior to MMAE/DXd-based ADCs, and it was able to reverse tumor progression following treatment with such ADCs, highlighting its advantage in treating resistant tumors. Relevant research findings have been published in the 2025 AACR and the internationally renowned journal Cell Reports Medicine (July 2025).

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with capabilities spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The company is committed to providing more effective and accessible therapies to meet global medical needs, with a focus on oncology and aging-related diseases. Mabwell's mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and its vision is "Innovation, from Ideas to Reality." For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

