Lyndra Therapeutics Announces Strategic Clinical Research and Commercial Manufacturing Services Collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific for Long-Acting Oral Therapies

Leveraging its Accelerator™ Drug Development, 360° CDMO and CMO solutions, Thermo Fisher will provide clinical research services for Lyndra’s phase 3 pivotal safety study for oral weekly risperidone (LYN-005), set to begin in 1H 2025, and commercial manufacturing of long-acting oral therapies utilizing Lyndra’s LYNX® drug delivery platform

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyndra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering long-acting oral therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, in which Thermo Fisher will provide global clinical research and commercial manufacturing services to Lyndra for its long-acting oral therapies.





Lyndra’s long-acting oral therapies, including lead investigational product oral weekly risperidone (LYN-005), are designed to deliver medication for a week or longer with a single oral dose. LYN-005 met its primary endpoint in the phase 3 pivotal STARLYNG-1 study, demonstrating efficacy compared to daily Risperdal. The phase 3 pivotal safety study of oral weekly risperidone is planned to be initiated in 1H 2025.

“Lyndra’s clinical research and manufacturing collaboration with Thermo Fisher is a critical step in our mission to transform how patients take medicine, providing the capabilities and scale to bring long-acting oral therapies to broad markets,” said Dr. Richard Scranton, M.D., M.P.H., President of Global Product Development and Chief Medical Officer of Lyndra Therapeutics. “Thermo Fisher will be part of our ecosystem of best-in-class partners as we execute on our go-to-market strategy, allowing Lyndra to focus on what we do best – R&D for innovative long-acting oral therapeutic solutions – while ensuring reliable, scalable manufacturing and clinical trial operations.”

The collaboration leverages Thermo Fisher’s Accelerator™ Drug Development services, 360° Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) drug development solutions. Accelerator™ Drug Development provides a customizable suite of manufacturing, clinical research and clinical supply chain services for emerging biotechs and large pharmaceutical companies at every stage from pre-clinical to commercialization.

As part of the collaboration, Lyndra plans to utilize Thermo Fisher’s end-to-end advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, including Lyndra’s LYNX drug delivery platform commercial line, to manufacture commercial materials at scale.

“Thermo Fisher is pleased to collaborate with Lyndra on its revolutionary drug delivery platform, and we look forward to helping bring these groundbreaking, long-acting oral therapies to patients,” said Michael Shafer, Executive Vice President and President, Biopharma Services at Thermo Fisher. “Leveraging Accelerator™ Drug Development, our comprehensive CDMO and CRO drug development solutions, exemplifies our commitment to help speed and simplify the complex journey of clinical development.”

Pharmaceutical partners seeking to utilize Lyndra’s LYNX platform technology to create long-acting oral therapies may also benefit from the collaboration with Thermo Fisher and its clinical research and manufacturing services, helping to accelerate development pathways and supporting commercialization.

About the LYNX® Drug Delivery Platform

The LYNX® drug delivery platform aims to improve clinical outcomes by optimizing how oral medicines are delivered and taken. The LYNX platform technology enables the stable and sustained delivery of medicine in a target therapeutic window for a week or longer in a single oral dose. This is made possible by more than 50 patented innovations in design, engineering and materials science. The technology for the LYNX platform originated in the Traverso and Langer Laboratories, with which Lyndra has an exclusive technology license. With broad applicability across multiple therapeutic areas, the LYNX platform has the potential to revolutionize oral drug delivery, enhancing the patient experience and providing meaningful value to the healthcare system.

About Lyndra Therapeutics

Lyndra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company partnering to create and commercialize long-acting oral therapies. Lyndra’s LYNX® drug delivery platform delivers medicine for a week or longer in a single oral dose. The LYNX drug delivery platform aims to optimize the way we take and deliver medicines: less frequent dosing with more stable drug exposure, enhancing the patient experience. The LYNX platform’s versatility has been demonstrated through clinical proof-of-concept research across five therapeutic areas and 25 APIs. For more information on Lyndra and partnership opportunities, visit https://lyndra.com.

Contacts



Lyndra Therapeutics

Dan Boyle, Orangefiery

dan@orangefiery.com

(818) 209-1692